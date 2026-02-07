RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Rapid Expansion On 100th Anniversary, Warns Against Forces Out To Weaken India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ``sarsanghchalak" Dr Mohan Bhagwat. | File Pic

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ``sarsanghchalak" Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday called for the rapid expansion of the organisation, which is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary. Addressing a select audience at the Nehru Science Centre, Worli, he warned the nation against vested interests which were working hard to weaken the nation through different means. He said the best way to marginalise these forces was to become more aware and united.

Warning Against Divisive Forces

The meeting, which was attended by the Whos Who of Mumbai including actor Salman Khan, was the fourth and the last in a series addressed by Dr Bhagwat as a part of a wide interaction programme. The earlier meetings were held in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The second session will be held at the same venue on Sunday where he will take questions from the audience.

The RSS chief said when Dr K.B. Hedgewar floated the idea of uniting Hindus 100 years ago, few believed him. They felt that Hindus could never be united. But through his intense patriotism and strong belief in himself and those around him, he formed an organisation which has acquitted itself well in uniting Hindu samaj and building the nation. Earlier he was active in the Anushilan Samiti of Kolkata. He said the Sangh has faced several challenges during its long journey and even now continues to face them. However, with its inclusive approach and sincerity the organisation has established a massive organisation. But, this was no time to sit on laurels. The Sangh should expand its activities all over India in a more intense way. He said preservation of Hindu culture started with the family and hence appealed to all parents to inculcate the values of Hindu culture, which was all embracing, at the family level. He said saints like Guru Nanak had united all sections of society and this work has to be continued. He disclosed that the Sangh was thinking of taking up the challenge posed by drugs.

New Challenges: Drugs and Environment

Dr Bhagwat made it clear that Hindus were not trying to dominate the country. He said Pakistan was created on the basis of Islam and so was Bangladesh subsequently. But, India continued with its inclusive philosophy of ``vasudaiva kutumbakam" (the whole world is one family). While the West had only religion, India had Dharma to offer, which was a way of life believing in live and let live. He appealed to the people to adopt the spirit of Swadeshi by opting for locally-made products and not be bothered about tariffs. In a reference to Salman Khan, who was in the audience, he said people followed the fashion trend of the actor. He said everyone adored Chhatrapati Shivaji, but did not want one in their own home because being a chhatrapati involved facing several difficulties.

He appealed to the people to shun single use plastic and appealed to them to care for the environment by planting and nurturing trees. He recalled the people of Indore have proved that one can keep a city clean if they are determined to do that.

