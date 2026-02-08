 Western Railway Appoints Senior IRPS Officer Saharsh Bajpai As New Principal Chief Personnel Officer
Saharsh Bajpai has assumed charge as Principal Chief Personnel Officer of Western Railway, bringing extensive experience across Indian Railways, metro projects and human resource administration.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
Senior IRPS officer Saharsh Bajpai takes over as head of personnel operations at Western Railway | File Photo

Saharsh Bajpai, an officer of the 1999 batch of the Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS), has assumed charge as the Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCPO) of Western Railway on Tuesday.

Extensive experience across Indian Railways

Prior to this assignment, Bajpai has held several important administrative and personnel-related positions in Indian Railways. He has served in key roles across North Eastern Railway, Central Railway and Maharashtra Metro.

Prominent among these are Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, Pune; Chairman, Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway; Deputy Chief Personnel Officer; Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Pune; General Manager (HR), Maha Metro; and Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Central Railway.

Academic background and HR expertise

Bajpai holds a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from the National University of Singapore. He has extensive experience in the fields of human resource management, personnel administration and policy formulation.

Throughout his career, he has been actively associated with strengthening the Human Resource Management System (HRMS), improving personnel administration and promoting employee-centric governance practices.

International training exposure

His wide exposure at both field unit and headquarters levels has enabled him to adopt a balanced and pragmatic approach towards personnel management. Shri Bajpai has also undergone various international training programmes at INSEAD, Singapore; ICLIF, Malaysia; KOTI, South Korea; and SWJTU, China.

