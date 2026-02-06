Navi Mumbai Police Register Nearly 9.8 Lakh Traffic Violations In 2025, Fatal Accidents Decline

Traffic enforcement intensifies in Navi Mumbai as violations rise but road fatalities fall | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 06: Traffic police registered 9.80 lakh cases under the Motor Vehicles Act in 2025, marking a significant rise compared to 8.87 lakh cases in 2024, according to official traffic department data. Despite the increase in enforcement and violations, the city recorded a decline in fatal accidents and casualties during the year.

Helmet violations, signal jumping see sharp rise

Data shows that cases of riding without helmets topped the list in 2025 with 2.03 lakh violations, up from 1.77 lakh in 2024. Signal-jumping cases rose sharply to 72,861 from 46,077 last year, while dangerous driving cases more than doubled, increasing from 1,597 to 3,471. Violations detected through CCTV cameras also increased to 1.62 lakh, indicating greater use of technology in enforcement.

Some offences show decline

However, some violations showed a decline. Seatbelt violations dropped to 1.14 lakh from 1.31 lakh, while speeding cases reduced to 1.11 lakh from 1.22 lakh in 2024. Cases of mobile phone usage while driving also saw a marginal decrease.

Fines and Lok Adalat settlements

As part of enforcement, traffic police recovered Rs 14.88 crore in compounding fees in 2025. Additionally, 61,473 cases were settled through Lok Adalats, generating Rs 5.96 crore in fines.

Fatal accidents and casualties reduce

In terms of road safety outcomes, fatal accidents decreased to 267 in 2025, compared to 286 in the previous year, reflecting a reduction of 19 cases. Casualties also fell from 301 to 281, a decline of 20.

“The drop in fatalities is due to stricter enforcement, increased surveillance through CCTV, and focused action against high-risk violations. Overall traffic violations continue to rise due to increasing vehicle density. The increase in the number of cases just shows that our team is doing its best to penalise violators,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said.

