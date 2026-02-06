Navi Mumbai Police Report Rise In Crime Cases In 2025, Detection Rate Improves To 80 Per Cent

Navi Mumbai Police | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 06: Navi Mumbai Police registered a total of 7,835 cognisable offences in 2025, an increase of 466 cases compared to 7,369 cases in 2024, even as the overall crime detection rate improved from 77% to 80%, according to official police data released at the annual crime review.

Police detected 6,276 cases during the year, up from 5,678 detections in 2024, reflecting improved investigation efficiency and enforcement across most crime categories, officials said.

Property and economic offences rise

Property-related offences rose to 2,331 cases in 2025 from 2,250 cases in the previous year, with the detection rate improving by five percentage points to 57%. Economic offences showed a sharper increase, climbing from 823 cases in 2024 to 913 cases in 2025, while detection in such cases improved significantly from 51% to 66%.

Crimes against women, body offences

Crimes against women increased to 748 cases in 2025 from 626 cases in 2024. Despite the rise, police maintained a consistently high 99% detection rate, marginally higher than the 98% recorded last year.

Body offences remained largely stable, with 794 cases registered in 2025 against 797 cases in 2024, and continued to record a strong 99% detection rate. Other offences rose from 1,510 to 1,674 cases, while the detection rate remained unchanged at 87%.

Enforcement and narcotics action

Enforcement-related cases continued to show near-complete detection, with 1,375 cases registered and 1,374 detected in 2025, maintaining an almost 100% detection rate, similar to the previous year.

As part of intensified policing measures, Navi Mumbai Police seized 215 kilograms of narcotics during 2025, valued at around Rs 63 crore in the international market, and destroyed drugs worth over Rs 10 crore by dismantling major supply chains. The police also recovered stolen property worth Rs 18.30 crore and returned it to rightful owners.

Cybercrime and prevention efforts

In the cybercrime domain, timely complaints received during the golden hour enabled police to freeze nearly Rs 10 crore in bank accounts, preventing major financial losses. Officials credited the effective use of the national cybercrime helpline 1930 for averting fraud against hundreds of citizens.

Commissioner cites focused policing

Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said the improved detection rate was the result of focused policing, technology-driven investigations and sustained supervision.

“Although 2025 was challenging, achieving an overall 80% detection rate and 99% detection in crimes against women is because of the hard work of our force. Women’s safety, cybercrime prevention and making Navi Mumbai drug-free remain our top priorities,” he said, adding, “In the case of crimes against women, in maximum cases the accused have been known to the victim. In cases wherein the accused were unknown, they too have been detected.”

Police officials added that additional preventive measures and targeted operations are being planned to address the rise in property and economic offences, while strengthening citizen-centric and technology-backed policing in the coming year.

