 Mumbai: Borivali’s Sky City Mall Rooftop Temporarily Shut Amid Overcrowding Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Borivali’s Sky City Mall Rooftop Temporarily Shut Amid Overcrowding Concerns

Mumbai: Borivali’s Sky City Mall Rooftop Temporarily Shut Amid Overcrowding Concerns

The rooftop at Borivali’s Sky City Mall has been temporarily closed after persistent overcrowding raised safety concerns. While the mall remains open, access to the open-air rooftop has been suspended for now. Earlier, management had limited entry to visitors with restaurant reservations to regulate footfall at the popular attraction.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
X|@IndianTechGuide

Mumbai: The rooftop at Sky City Mall in Borivali, known for its scenic skyline views and open-air ambience, has been temporarily closed to visitors amid ongoing concerns over general overcrowding at the popular spot. While the mall continues to function as usual, access to the rooftop has been suspended for the time being.

The decision follows a steady surge in footfall at the rooftop area, which had recently emerged as a major attraction, especially during evenings and weekends. The space, promoted as a relaxed open-air zone with panoramic city views, began drawing crowds beyond its comfortable capacity, raising concerns about safety and crowd management.

Earlier, the mall management had also announced a revised access policy for the rooftop, stating that entry would be restricted only to customers with confirmed restaurant reservations. The move was aimed at regulating footfall and ensuring a more controlled and comfortable experience for visitors.

In its statement, the management had acknowledged the overwhelming response to the rooftop and emphasised the need to maintain service quality and safety standards. Limiting access through reservations, it said, would help streamline visits and prevent congestion in the open-air area.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Borivali’s Sky City Mall Rooftop Temporarily Shut Amid Overcrowding Concerns
Mumbai: Borivali’s Sky City Mall Rooftop Temporarily Shut Amid Overcrowding Concerns
Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In India?
Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In India?
'Railways Should Ban Such People': Video Of Family Making A Sandwich Inside Train Sparks Debate On Civic Sense
'Railways Should Ban Such People': Video Of Family Making A Sandwich Inside Train Sparks Debate On Civic Sense
India To Welcome Fresh Cheetah Batch From Botswana; Government Announces Major Tiger Policy Overhaul
India To Welcome Fresh Cheetah Batch From Botswana; Government Announces Major Tiger Policy Overhaul

In a statement it wrote, "We are grateful to the overwhelming response and enthusiasm The Rooftop at Sky City Mall has received. Our priority is to ensure a comfortable and high quality experience for our customers. To maintain these standards and streamline visits, we have introduced exclusive access to The Rooftop at Sky City Mall. Starting 5th February 2026, The Rooftop will be open only to customers who have a confirmed restaurant reservation. We believe this approach will help us offer an exceptional and memorable experience.”

The rest of the mall’s retail and entertainment sections remain operational. Authorities are expected to review crowd management measures before reopening the rooftop under the revised entry system.

The rooftop, with its illuminated flooring, open layout, and social-media-friendly design, had quickly gained popularity among visitors. However, the sustained high turnout appears to have prompted the temporary shutdown as a precautionary step to address crowding concerns.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Borivali’s Sky City Mall Rooftop Temporarily Shut Amid Overcrowding Concerns
Mumbai: Borivali’s Sky City Mall Rooftop Temporarily Shut Amid Overcrowding Concerns
Navi Mumbai: Drunk Driver With ‘Police’ Name Plate Rams Multiple Vehicles Near Karave Village |...
Navi Mumbai: Drunk Driver With ‘Police’ Name Plate Rams Multiple Vehicles Near Karave Village |...
Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Defends India–US Trade Deal, Says Opposition ‘Misunderstands’ Benefits...
Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Defends India–US Trade Deal, Says Opposition ‘Misunderstands’ Benefits...
VIDEO: India's U19 World Cup Winning Team Get Heroic Welcome At Mumbai Airport
VIDEO: India's U19 World Cup Winning Team Get Heroic Welcome At Mumbai Airport
Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Taural India’s Supa Plant In Ahilyanagar
Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Taural India’s Supa Plant In Ahilyanagar