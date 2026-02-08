Mumbai: Borivali’s Sky City Mall Rooftop Temporarily Shut Amid Overcrowding Concerns

X|@IndianTechGuide

Mumbai: The rooftop at Sky City Mall in Borivali, known for its scenic skyline views and open-air ambience, has been temporarily closed to visitors amid ongoing concerns over general overcrowding at the popular spot. While the mall continues to function as usual, access to the rooftop has been suspended for the time being.

The decision follows a steady surge in footfall at the rooftop area, which had recently emerged as a major attraction, especially during evenings and weekends. The space, promoted as a relaxed open-air zone with panoramic city views, began drawing crowds beyond its comfortable capacity, raising concerns about safety and crowd management.

Earlier, the mall management had also announced a revised access policy for the rooftop, stating that entry would be restricted only to customers with confirmed restaurant reservations. The move was aimed at regulating footfall and ensuring a more controlled and comfortable experience for visitors.

In its statement, the management had acknowledged the overwhelming response to the rooftop and emphasised the need to maintain service quality and safety standards. Limiting access through reservations, it said, would help streamline visits and prevent congestion in the open-air area.

In a statement it wrote, "We are grateful to the overwhelming response and enthusiasm The Rooftop at Sky City Mall has received. Our priority is to ensure a comfortable and high quality experience for our customers. To maintain these standards and streamline visits, we have introduced exclusive access to The Rooftop at Sky City Mall. Starting 5th February 2026, The Rooftop will be open only to customers who have a confirmed restaurant reservation. We believe this approach will help us offer an exceptional and memorable experience.”

The rest of the mall’s retail and entertainment sections remain operational. Authorities are expected to review crowd management measures before reopening the rooftop under the revised entry system.

The rooftop, with its illuminated flooring, open layout, and social-media-friendly design, had quickly gained popularity among visitors. However, the sustained high turnout appears to have prompted the temporary shutdown as a precautionary step to address crowding concerns.

