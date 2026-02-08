 Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Defends India–US Trade Deal, Says Opposition ‘Misunderstands’ Benefits for Farmers
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC defended the India–US trade deal, saying the opposition had failed to understand its benefits for farmers and exports. She said the agreement would open global markets for Indian agriculture and boost growth. The deal reduces US tariffs on Indian goods to about 18%, triggering political debate.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
IANS X Account |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Sunday defended the recently announced India–US trade agreement, stating that the opposition, particularly the Congress, had failed to understand its implications for the country’s farmers and economy.

Addressing criticism from opposition leaders, Shaina said the deal would create new opportunities for Indian agricultural exports and strengthen India’s position in the global market. “The opposition and the Congress party have not understood what the India–US trade deal is. They talk about a breach of trust. They have not understood how the farmers of India will get the opportunity to export at the international level,” she said.

She added that the agreement would help India move towards greater self-sufficiency and positively impact the agriculture sector. According to her, global markets had largely been dominated by American agricultural produce in the past, but the new arrangement would open international avenues for Indian farmers.

Shaina also dismissed concerns raised over trade deficits and oil imports, saying such arguments overlooked the country’s economic growth. “They talk about a trade deficit. They have not understood that we are moving from the 11th economy to the fourth and then to the third. They talk about oil imports, but this is a matter of India’s sovereignty. We import oil at our own expense when we need it,” she said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, she said the government had consistently maintained transparent and accountable practices. She further stated that the agreement would boost India’s exports while protecting key agricultural sectors such as wheat, rice and dairy products. “But the opposition party does not want to listen to this,” she added.

Details on the India US Trade Deal

The remarks come in the backdrop of a major India–US trade agreement announced after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the deal, Washington will reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%.

As part of the agreement, India is expected to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero, while also committing to purchase $500 billion worth of US goods across sectors including energy and agriculture. The US President also claimed that India would stop buying Russian oil and instead purchase crude from Venezuela, and that the deal could help bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The agreement has sparked political debate, with opposition parties questioning its implications, while ruling alliance leaders maintain that it will boost exports, support farmers and strengthen the country’s economic trajectory.

