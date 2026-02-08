Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar Urges Emergency Facilities On Atal Setu After 33-Hour Traffic Snarl

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar | Instagram

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar has called for the creation of a helipad and strengthened emergency response facilities on the Atal Setu linking Mumbai and Raigad, following the recent 33-hour traffic congestion on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Narvekar referred to the disruption caused after a tanker transporting highly inflammable propylene gas overturned in the Khandala Ghat stretch earlier this week, leading to severe chaos and long delays on the vital corridor. He noted that he himself was stranded in the traffic while travelling to Pune to meet the family of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28.

Emphasising the growing traffic load on the Atal Setu — also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link — Narvekar said the sea bridge has significantly reduced travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to around 20 minutes, resulting in a steady rise in vehicular movement. Data from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority shows that more than 83 lakh vehicles used the bridge over the past year.

Given the increasing traffic and the possibility of accidents or natural disasters, Narvekar urged the state government to immediately review safety preparedness and establish a comprehensive emergency action plan, including the provision of a helipad on the Atal Setu.

