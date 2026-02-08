Thieves Use Missing Key To Steal Gold Worth Lakhs From Locked Bhiwandi Flat Without Force

In a baffling burglary that has left both the victim and police stunned, unidentified thieves allegedly used a missing house key to steal gold ornaments worth several lakhs from a locked flat in Bhiwandi—without breaking the door, lock, or raising any suspicion. | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: In a baffling burglary that has left both the victim and police stunned, unidentified thieves allegedly used a missing house key to steal gold ornaments worth several lakhs from a locked flat in Bhiwandi—without breaking the door, lock, or raising any suspicion.

Incident Reported from Gaibi Nagar

The incident was reported from Gaibi Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Shantinagar police station. The theft took place at Yunus Apartment, where auto-rickshaw driver Salim Sheikh resides with his family on the second floor. What makes the crime particularly intriguing is the fact that the main door was neither forced open nor damaged, indicating a well-planned and calculated act.

According to police sources, Salim Sheikh owned three keys to the house—one each with him, his wife Shahjahan, and their 20-year-old son. Around 15 to 20 days ago, the son had misplaced his key, which the family initially dismissed as a minor issue. Investigators now believe this oversight proved costly.

On the day of the incident, Salim was away at work. At around 6.30 pm, Shahjahan locked the house and went to a neighbour’s flat on the first floor for some work. During this brief window of nearly 20 minutes, the thief—suspected to have been closely monitoring the house—used the missing key to enter the flat.

Jewellery, Mobile Phone Stolen

Once inside, the accused allegedly broke open the cupboard locker and decamped with gold ornaments weighing around eight tolas, along with a mobile phone that was kept on charge. After committing the theft, the thief locked the door from outside and fled, ensuring that no immediate suspicion was raised.

When Shahjahan returned, she found the door locked as usual. However, upon entering the house, she noticed the mobile phone missing and alerted her husband. A check of the cupboard left the family devastated as their lifetime savings in the form of gold jewellery had vanished.

Police Probe Underway

Shantinagar police have registered a case against unknown persons and launched a detailed investigation. Forensic and fingerprint experts were called to the spot to collect evidence. Police are probing whether the missing key was stolen by someone known to the family or if the accused had prior knowledge of its loss.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of promptly changing locks if house keys go missing, as even a small lapse can turn into a major crime.

