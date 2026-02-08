Navi Mumbai: Truck Catches Fire At APMC Terminal; Short Circuit Suspected - WATCH

Navi Mumbai: A truck caught fire at the APMC truck terminal on Sunday, February 8, after a suspected short circuit triggered flames inside the vehicle. Visuals showed a thick envelope of black smoke coming out as flames spread rapidly. The fire broke out while the truck was stationed at the terminal. No serious injuries have been reported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The driver and the cleaner who were inside the truck at the time of the incident managed to escape safely by breaking the front glass of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, on February 7, two children suffered suffocation injuries after a fire broke out on the second floor of a seven-storey building in Andheri East. The blaze was brought under control within half an hour. The injured children were first treated at a private hospital and later shifted to Rajawadi Hospital for further treatment.

The fire broke out at around 7:48 am at Narmada Co-operative Society in Andheri East's Chandivali. The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, an electric cycle, clothes, household articles, domestic goods, a fridge, and plastic utensils in Room No. 207 on the second floor of the building. The fire was extinguished by 8:21 am.

Just few days back, in Navi Mumbai, a major fire erupted in a slum near the railway tracks in Sector 1 of New Panvel, completely gutting five shanties and triggering two LPG cylinder explosions. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after nearly two hours, while the timely removal of six gas cylinders helped avert a larger disaster. The fire broke out around 12.55 pm near the slum adjoining Shagun Banquet Hall, prompting residents to flee their homes in panic.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/