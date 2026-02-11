 Maharashtra: 11 Years After Formation, Palghar Still Awaits Basic Healthcare
Members of the Kashtakari Sanghatana protested in Jawhar over deteriorating healthcare in Palghar, especially in tribal talukas. They alleged that 11 years after the district’s formation, key projects like a district hospital, Manor trauma centre and medical college remain incomplete. Protesters also flagged staff shortages, lack of medicines and demanded urgent government action.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 11 Years After Formation, Palghar Still Awaits Basic Healthcare | Representative Image

Palghar: Members of the Kashtakari Sanghatana staged a protest outside the office of the Additional District Collector in Jawhar on Tuesday morning at 11 am, raising serious concerns over the deteriorating health services in Palghar district, particularly in the tribal-dominated talukas of Jawhar, Mokhada, Vikramgad and Talasari.

The organisation alleged that despite Palghar being carved out as a separate district in 2014 due to severe malnutrition and healthcare challenges, no significant improvement has been witnessed even after 11 years. Women office-bearers of the group led the agitation, accusing the government of lacking the will and urgency to strengthen rural healthcare systems.

Protesters pointed out that Palghar district still does not have a functional district hospital, and several key healthcare projects remain incomplete due to insufficient funding. As a result, patients from rural areas are often forced to seek treatment in private hospitals or travel to Mumbai, Thane, and even neighbouring states such as Gujarat, especially Silvassa.

The group also highlighted that the trauma hospital proposed at Manor has not been completed, while the long-standing assurance to upgrade Jawhar sub-district hospital to a 200-bed facility has shown no progress. Announcements regarding a medical college and women’s hospital in Palghar have also not been implemented, they said.

In addition to infrastructure delays, the organisation raised alarm over staff shortages in the health department. Several posts, including ANMs, MPWs, specialists and other healthcare personnel, remain vacant. Protesters also cited a shortage of medicines and lack of basic medical facilities in many rural health centres.

Key Demands Raised During the Protest:

Immediate allocation of funds to start a district hospital in Palghar

Operationalisation of the Manor trauma hospital without delay

Establishment of neonatal intensive care units in every taluka

Urgent action to upgrade Jawhar hospital to a 200-bed facility

Implementation of the proposed medical college and women’s hospital

Filling up vacant posts in the health department at the earliest

Ensuring adequate medicine supply and basic healthcare services

The protest was organised under the banner of the Palghar Samajhik Kruti Gat, which urged the government to take immediate action to safeguard the healthcare rights of citizens in the district.

