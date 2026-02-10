International Shooter Sambhaji Patil Killed In Tragic Accident On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

A tragic road accident on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway claimed the life of renowned international shooter Sambhaji Shivajirao Patil (27) on Monday morning. |

Palghar, Maharashtra: A tragic road accident on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway claimed the life of renowned international shooter Sambhaji Shivajirao Patil (27) on Monday morning.

Speeding SUV Rams Into Heavy Vehicle

The accident occurred at around 10 am near Heritage Dairy at Durves, close to Manor in Palghar district, when his speeding Fortuner SUV lost control and rammed into the rear of a heavy vehicle travelling ahead.

The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely crushed. Patil, who was seated beside the driver, died on the spot.

The car was being driven by Yash Prasad Chaudhary (23), who sustained minor injuries and was immediately rushed to the rural hospital in Manor for treatment. Police have registered a case against the driver at Manor Police Station, citing negligence.

Travelling for Shooting Practice

According to officials, Patil was travelling from Pune to Ahmedabad for shooting practice and training when the fatal mishap took place.

Patil was an accomplished shooter who represented India at the national and international levels. He was serving as a Sports Officer (Group-B) at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. He has earned several prestigious medals during his career. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra’s sporting community, with athletes and officials expressing deep grief over the loss of a talented sportsperson at the peak of his career.

Highway Safety Concerns Resurface

Patil’s death has once again highlighted the dangerous state of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway, which has witnessed multiple fatal accidents in recent years.

In September 2022, industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry also lost his life in a similar crash near the Surya River bridge on the same highway.

Although the 121-km stretch of the highway has recently undergone white-topping and renovation work, accidents continue to occur frequently. Experts and locals have pointed to several contributing factors, including overspending, entry of heavy vehicles into lanes meant for light vehicles, uneven road surfaces, absence of proper road safety signage, streetlights, and enforcement measures

Police have launched further investigations into the accident.

