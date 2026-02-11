Thane: Fire Breaks Out On TMT Bus In Rabodi Area; No Casualties Reported

Thane: Fire Breaks Out On TMT Bus; No Casualties Reported | Representative image

Thane: A minor fire broke out on a moving Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus in the Rabodi area on Wednesday, February 11, in the afternoon, prompting a swift response from civic authorities. All passengers were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The incident was reported at around 1:06 pm after information was received from the Rabodi Traffic Police office, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) told Mid-day. The fire occurred near the traffic police post, opposite the new Kalwa bridge on Saket Road in Rabodi, Thane (West).

Officials said the bus was operating on a route from the CIDCO Bus Depot to Kalher via Saket Road when the vehicle’s silencer overheated, triggering a minor blaze. At the time of the incident, the driver and conductor were present on the bus along with approximately 20 to 25 passengers.

A team from the Disaster Management Cell and Fire Brigade arrived at the location in no time. The fire was quickly put out with the help of the bus staff and a team of disaster management and fire brigade officials.

Authorities stated that the situation was brought under control quickly, and all passengers were evacuated without any harm. No major damage or casualties were reported. Further details regarding the exact cause and any technical inspection of the bus are awaited.

Fire in Jai Bhavani Nagar Printing Shop

A fire incident was reported at a printing shop near Jari Mari Ai Mandir in Jai Bhavani Nagar, Thane West, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, triggering a prompt response from the fire brigade and the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management teams. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials from the Disaster Management Cell told Mid-day that the alert was received at approximately 12:41 am on February 11, 2026, from Nanda Patil, who witnessed the fire firsthand. A laser machine inside Happy Prints, a shop owned by Arvind Halwai, had caught fire.

