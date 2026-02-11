 Panvel Municipal Corporation Announces Grand Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Celebrations On Feb 19
Panvel Municipal Corporation Announces Grand Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Celebrations On Feb 19

Panvel Municipal Corporation will celebrate Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19 with a grand procession and cultural programmes. Mayor Nitin Patil urged maximum public participation, including Lezim troupes and tableaux competitions. Floral tributes will be offered at 7 am, followed by the procession across key city routes.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
The Panvel Municipal Corporation is set to organise grand celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19, with a strong emphasis on maximum public participation, Mayor Nitin Patil announced on Tuesday. | File Pic

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation is set to organise grand celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19, with a strong emphasis on maximum public participation, Mayor Nitin Patil announced on Tuesday.

Grand procession and cultural programmes to showcase Shivaji Maharaj's legacy

Addressing a planning meeting held at the Aadyakrantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium, the mayor said that the celebrations will include a grand procession across Panvel city and cultural programmes showcasing the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He directed the civic administration to ensure widespread citizen involvement and seamless coordination among departments.

Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, newly elected corporators, former corporators, senior civic officials, police representatives, members of Shiv Jayanti mandals, school representatives and officials from various government departments were present at the meeting.

Traditional sports, Lezim troupes and Ganesh mandals to join procession

To enhance public participation, the mayor proposed the inclusion of traditional sports and Lezim troupes in the procession and urged Ganesh mandals to participate in welcoming the procession. He also announced an increase in prize money for tableaux competitions, along with encouragement awards for all participating tableaux.

article-image

Commissioner Mangesh Chitale said that the traffic police and city police would extend full support to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession. He added that a special tableau by the Panvel Municipal Corporation will be part of this year’s celebrations. Arrangements will also be made to set up buttermilk and sherbet stalls at various locations, especially for students.

Public sponsorships and competitions to mark this year's festivities

The celebrations will be organised through public participation and sponsorships, with competitions for Lezim troupes and tableaux forming a key highlight. A review of last year’s Shiv Jayanti arrangements was also presented during the meeting.

On February 19, floral tributes will be offered at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at 7 am, followed by the procession at 7.30 am. The route will pass through Hutatma Smarak Chowk, Adarsh Lodge, Gavdevi Temple, Savarkar Chowk, the Municipal Corporation headquarters, Seva Yojana Office and Maulana Azad Chowk, before concluding at Postal Naka. Cultural programmes, including Powadas and Shiv-themed plays, will be held at the Phadke Auditorium after the procession, where winners of various competitions will be felicitated.

