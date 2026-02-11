NID Prelims M.Des 2026 Result to be announced Tomorrow; Check Revised Dates and Steps to Download

The National Institute of Design has released a notification stating that it will be revising the exam date of the NID DAT Prelims M.Des result. The result will now be released on February 12, 2026, around 4 PM. Earlier, the NID DAT Prelims M.Des was scheduled to release on February 17, 2026. On the official website, admissions.nid.edu , candidates will be required to add their email ID and date of birth to check the result.

NID MDes Prelim Result 2026: Important Dates

NID MDes Result: 17 February 2026 at 4 pm

Rechecking window for the DAT prelims Exam: 7 February 2026 to 18 February 2026

NID MDes Prelim Result 2026: How to Check

The NID MDes Prelim Result 2026 can be checked by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at admission.nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link NID Result 2026

Step 3: Enter the login credentials, such as email ID and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the Submit Tab

Step 5: The NID MDes Prelim Result 2026 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

NID MDes Prelim Result 2026: Selection Process

After the declaration of the NID MDes Prelim Result 2026, candidates will now have to appear for the NID DAT Mains Exam as announced by the NID. As NID Prelims is only the qualifying exam for NID Mains, the marks will not be counted or carried forward to the next level.

The NID Mains Entrance Exam is only for the students who have been shortlisted in the prelims exam. The NID DAT Mains Exam consists of a studio test for 60% and an in-person sensitivity test for 40%.