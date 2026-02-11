 Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Disburses ₹12 Crore In Financial Assistance To 15,700 Construction Workers' Children
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday distributed financial assistance to 15,700 construction workers' children to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in Delhi.

Addressing a gathering of workers at Thyagraj Stadium, Gupta said her government will disburse a corpus of Rs 12 crore to help realise the education dreams of the workers' children.

Gupta took the oath of the chief minister alongwith her Council of Ministers on February 20 last year.

Her government has been launching welfare initiatives and development projects marking the anniversary.

She said that her government has launched a number of initiatives, such as 'Palna', a creche for children of working women, and Atal Canteen that offers meals at Rs 5 per person.

Gupta said that the Delhi government was the first to adopt the four Labour Codes of the Centre to safeguard the interests of the workers.

The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has registered over two lakh workers, and every penny of Rs 5,400 crore with it will be spent on the workers' welfare, she said.

Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra said the government on a scheme to provide financial assistance to workers in cases of emergency, such as accidents at work.

