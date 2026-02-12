NTA Is Expected To Release CMAT 2026 Result Anytime Soon; Check How To Download, Cutoff, And What's Next?

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the CMAT 2026 result anytime soon. The CMAT 2026 Result will be available to download from the CMAT official website cmat.nta.nic.in.
The CMAT Exam 2026 were earlier conducted on January 25, 2026. The answer key objection window was earlier released on February 2, 2026, and the provisional answer key was released on January 31. 2026.
CMAT 2026 result can be downloaded by adding the application number, password and security pin.
CMAT 2026: How To Download CMAT 2026 Result ?
Candidates can check out the steps below to download the result:
Step1: Visit the Official Website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on the CMAT 2026 Scorecard tab
Step 3: Add your login credentials, such as application number, password and security pin.
Step 4: Click on the submit and download scorecard
Step 5: Print out the scorecard for future reference
CMAT 2026: Cutoffs
The expected cutoffs of the following colleges, as reported by Shiksha, can be checked below:
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) – 99.99 percentile
Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai – 99.06 percentile
Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi – 95 percentile
IFIM Business School, Bangalore – 85 percentile
Asia-Pacific Institute of Management – 85 percentile
Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida – 82 percentile
BIMTECH, Greater Noida – 75 percentile
BIT Mesra – 75 percentile
SIMSREE – 99.97 percentile
Goa Institute of Management (GIM) – 99.85 percentile
K J Somaiya Institute of Management – 99.20 percentile
XIME, Bangalore – 75 percentile
Christ University Institute of Management – 70 percentile
CMAT 2026: What's Next?
The candidates are expected to go through the selection process after the declaration of the results. Shortlisting candidates will face:
Group Discussions
Personal Interviews
Written Ability Tests (WAT)