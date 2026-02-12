NTA Is Expected To Release CMAT 2026 Result Anytime Soon; Check How To Download, Cutoff, And What's Next?

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the CMAT 2026 result anytime soon. The CMAT 2026 Result will be available to download from the CMAT official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

The CMAT Exam 2026 were earlier conducted on January 25, 2026. The answer key objection window was earlier released on February 2, 2026, and the provisional answer key was released on January 31. 2026.

CMAT 2026 result can be downloaded by adding the application number, password and security pin.

CMAT 2026: How To Download CMAT 2026 Result ?

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the result:

Step1: Visit the Official Website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the CMAT 2026 Scorecard tab

Step 3: Add your login credentials, such as application number, password and security pin.

Step 4: Click on the submit and download scorecard

Step 5: Print out the scorecard for future reference

CMAT 2026: Cutoffs

The expected cutoffs of the following colleges, as reported by Shiksha, can be checked below:

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) – 99.99 percentile

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai – 99.06 percentile

Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi – 95 percentile

IFIM Business School, Bangalore – 85 percentile

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management – 85 percentile

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida – 82 percentile

BIMTECH, Greater Noida – 75 percentile

BIT Mesra – 75 percentile

SIMSREE – 99.97 percentile

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) – 99.85 percentile

K J Somaiya Institute of Management – 99.20 percentile

XIME, Bangalore – 75 percentile

Christ University Institute of Management – 70 percentile

CMAT 2026: What's Next?

The candidates are expected to go through the selection process after the declaration of the results. Shortlisting candidates will face:

Group Discussions

Personal Interviews

Written Ability Tests (WAT)