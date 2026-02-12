CBSE Board Exams 2026: Live YouTube Session On Feb 13 To Cover New Initiatives And Guidelines

CBSE: As the board examinations for Class 10 and 12 are just round the corner, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting a live webcast on February 13 to inform schools about the 2026 examinations.

As per an official announcement made on February 11, the online meeting, which will be conducted over a two-hour period, shall commence at 11 am. The meeting shall deal with examination procedures, evaluation guidelines, and the latest measures introduced for the academic year. The board examination is to be conducted between February 17 and April 10, 2026, at more than 8,000 examination centers located across India and abroad and is expected to have nearly 46 lakh students appear for the exam.

Three major changes have been incorporated by the CBSE this year: a second board examination for Class 10 students, on-screen marking for Class 12 students, and changes to the question paper format for Science and Social Studies in Class 10. This webcast will ensure that principals, teachers, and members of the entire team who are involved in conducting the examinations understand the changes properly.

The session will be streamed live on CBSE’s official YouTube channel. Schools can access it directly via the link shared by the board or by searching “BoardExams@CBSE” on YouTube. Institutions have been directed to arrange a screen, sound system and stable internet connection to facilitate collective viewing under the supervision of the principal.

All teachers handling Classes IX to XII, along with staff involved in examination and evaluation duties, have been asked to attend and note key instructions. Schools are also required to upload a geotagged photograph and participant details on the ASAR app as proof of participation.

The webcast will open with a keynote address by CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh (IAS). Queries related to examination guidelines may be emailed to the board before or after the session.

With exams just days away, the board hopes the briefing will help ensure smooth and error-free conduct across centres.