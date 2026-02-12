Avoid Last-Minute Discussions, Take Breaks: Principal Shares Practical Tips to Beat Stress Ahead of ICSE 2026 Board Exams

Representative Image |

Students all around the nation are getting ready for one of the most important academic turning points of their academic careers as the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026.

Students frequently suffer from stress, pressure, and last-minute worry as exam season approaches. To address this, The Free Press Journal spoke to Rekha Anand, Principal of Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy (ICSE), who shared practical and efficient strategies to help students stay calm and perform well during the examination season.

Pre-Exam Anxiety and Positive Thinking

Principal notes that pre-exam anxiety is common among students. According to Principal, students frequently experience pre-exam anxiety. There is always a lot of tension that builds up before the test. "I tell my students right now to remain composed, think positively, and surround themselves with positive people," she stated. She went on to say that in order to help their kids, parents need to keep their home peaceful and encouraging.

Avoiding peer comparison is one of her most important teachings. "You should only evaluate yourself". She urged students to stay confident by using affirmations like "I am doing well" and "My exams will go well." "Even if you improve by a few percentage points, that's progress," she said.

Breathing Exercises and Smarter Revision

She also places a strong emphasis on deep breathing exercises to help people cope with exam anxiety. "The best way to relieve stress is breathing.". She said that breathing mindfully and slowly helps focus and reduce anxiety.

Additionally, she cautions students against cramming last-minute study sessions for weak chapters. “They start picking up portions they aren’t confident about. In that process, they forget what they already know well. That’s where blunders happen,” she explained. Instead, she recommends revising strong topics to maintain clarity and confidence.

Breaks, Sleep & Safety Before Exams

She believes that long, uninterrupted study sessions are unhelpful. "Continuous study exhausts the brain. Students should take pauses, whether for 10 minutes or 30 minutes, but they must step away and recharge," she added, adding that small breaks help increase retention and reduce burnout.

Proper sleep, good diet, and physical safety are all essential during exam season. The principal also cautioned students against engaging in risky games that could lead to injuries.“Play games, but avoid those that involve too much physical risk where you may fall or get hurt. I often hear parents saying their child has broken a leg or a hand just before exams. At the last moment, it becomes very difficult for schools to arrange substitute writers or readers. So be healthy, eat well, and get enough sleep,” she noted.

Exam-Day Tip: Avoid Last-Minute Discussions

Principal's most crucial exam-day suggestion is to refrain from discussing the paper with classmates before entering the exam hall. “When you ask your friend, ‘Did you study for this?’ and they say yes, panic starts. Last-minute discussions can ruin not just one paper but the next one too,” she said. She added that post-exam talks should be avoided because they create stress.

Principal's final message to students is simple yet effective: "Believe in your preparedness. Trust yourself. Enter the exam hall with confidence and positivity."