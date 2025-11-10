Video: Petrol Tanker Catches Fire On Pune-Solapur Highway; Major Accident Averted |

In a shocking incident, a petrol tanker caught fire on the Pune-Solapur highway on Monday morning, November 10, near the intersection in Shewalewadi, Hadapsar. Fortunately, swift action by the fire brigade team averted a major accident, and there was no fatality.

Reportedly, on Monday, November 10, at around 9.20 am, the fire brigade control room received a report that a petrol tanker was on fire at Shewalewadi Chowk, Hadapsar. Water tankers were immediately dispatched to Hadapsar, Kalepadal, BT Kawade Road and Kharadi fire stations.

As soon as the fire brigade reached the spot, the personnel saw that the petrol tanker was on fire right on the road in the Chowk, and assessed that there was a big danger because of the fuel’s flammability.

The personnel immediately sprayed water on the fire from all sides and took care not to let the flame expand, and succeeded in controlling the fire. The fire brigade vehicles arrived on time, and the duty performed by the personnel averted a major accident.

After the fire broke out, the tanker driver jumped out of the vehicle in fear and escaped unhurt. The tanker was carrying 15,000 litres of diesel and 5,000 litres of petrol and was heading towards Pune from Loni.

Fire officers Pramod Sonawane, Nilesh Lonkar and drivers Narayan Jagtap, Raju Sheikh and Tandel Shaukat Sheikh, as well as firemen Baba Chavan, Chandrakant Navale, Ramdas Lad, and Avinash Dhakne, participated in this operation.

“The fire brigade vehicles reached the spot on time, and the alertness shown by the personnel prevented major damage; otherwise, a major accident would have occurred,” said Devendra Potphode, Chief Fire Officer, Fire Brigade, Pune Municipal Corporation.