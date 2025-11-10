 Video: Petrol Tanker Catches Fire On Pune-Solapur Highway; Major Accident Averted
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVideo: Petrol Tanker Catches Fire On Pune-Solapur Highway; Major Accident Averted

Video: Petrol Tanker Catches Fire On Pune-Solapur Highway; Major Accident Averted

In a shocking incident, a petrol tanker caught fire on the Pune-Solapur highway on Monday morning, November 10, near the intersection in Shewalewadi, Hadapsar. Fortunately, swift action by the fire brigade team averted a major accident, and there was no fatality.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Video: Petrol Tanker Catches Fire On Pune-Solapur Highway; Major Accident Averted |

In a shocking incident, a petrol tanker caught fire on the Pune-Solapur highway on Monday morning, November 10, near the intersection in Shewalewadi, Hadapsar. Fortunately, swift action by the fire brigade team averted a major accident, and there was no fatality.

Reportedly, on Monday, November 10, at around 9.20 am, the fire brigade control room received a report that a petrol tanker was on fire at Shewalewadi Chowk, Hadapsar. Water tankers were immediately dispatched to Hadapsar, Kalepadal, BT Kawade Road and Kharadi fire stations.

As soon as the fire brigade reached the spot, the personnel saw that the petrol tanker was on fire right on the road in the Chowk, and assessed that there was a big danger because of the fuel’s flammability. 

The personnel immediately sprayed water on the fire from all sides and took care not to let the flame expand, and succeeded in controlling the fire. The fire brigade vehicles arrived on time, and the duty performed by the personnel averted a major accident. 

FPJ Shorts
'Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ To Be Made Mandatory In All Schools And Educational Institutions Across Uttar Pradesh,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath
'Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ To Be Made Mandatory In All Schools And Educational Institutions Across Uttar Pradesh,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath
'No Confusion Over Nitish Kumar As NDA’s Chief Ministerial Face In Bihar,' Says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
'No Confusion Over Nitish Kumar As NDA’s Chief Ministerial Face In Bihar,' Says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Weather Update For November 10: Cold Wave Conditions To Prevail In These Parts Of India; Check More Details
Weather Update For November 10: Cold Wave Conditions To Prevail In These Parts Of India; Check More Details
India’s Journey From 10th To The 4th Largest Economy In Just A Decade, Reflects Resilient Growth Engine
India’s Journey From 10th To The 4th Largest Economy In Just A Decade, Reflects Resilient Growth Engine

After the fire broke out, the tanker driver jumped out of the vehicle in fear and escaped unhurt. The tanker was carrying 15,000 litres of diesel and 5,000 litres of petrol and was heading towards Pune from Loni. 

Fire officers Pramod Sonawane, Nilesh Lonkar and drivers Narayan Jagtap, Raju Sheikh and Tandel Shaukat Sheikh, as well as firemen Baba Chavan, Chandrakant Navale, Ramdas Lad, and Avinash Dhakne, participated in this operation.

Read Also
Pune Land Deal Row: Suspended Tehsildar Issued ‘Illegal’ Eviction Notice To Botanical Survey Of...
article-image

“The fire brigade vehicles reached the spot on time, and the alertness shown by the personnel prevented major damage; otherwise, a major accident would have occurred,” said Devendra Potphode, Chief Fire Officer, Fire Brigade, Pune Municipal Corporation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Petrol Tanker Catches Fire On Pune-Solapur Highway; Major Accident Averted

Video: Petrol Tanker Catches Fire On Pune-Solapur Highway; Major Accident Averted

Pune: Villagers In Leopard-Hit Shirur Tehsil Wear Spiked Collars To Survive Fatal Attacks

Pune: Villagers In Leopard-Hit Shirur Tehsil Wear Spiked Collars To Survive Fatal Attacks

Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar Reviews Crowd Management Plans For Nashik Kumbh 2027

Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar Reviews Crowd Management Plans For Nashik Kumbh 2027

Pune: PMC Launches Abhay Yojana 2025-26, Offers 75% Penalty Waiver On Property Tax Arrears

Pune: PMC Launches Abhay Yojana 2025-26, Offers 75% Penalty Waiver On Property Tax Arrears

Pune: Stray Dog Population Falls, But Bite Cases Still Rising

Pune: Stray Dog Population Falls, But Bite Cases Still Rising