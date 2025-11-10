 Good News! Air India Express To Launch Pune-Abu Dhabi Service From December 2
Good News! Air India Express To Launch Pune-Abu Dhabi Service From December 2

Currently, three international flights operate from Pune to Dubai, Bangkok and Singapore. However, after this new connection, the Pune-Abu Dhabi route will be the fourth international service

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Good News! Air India Express To Launch Pune-Abu Dhabi Service From December 2 | File Photo

Pune’s Lohegaon International Airport will soon get a new international air connection, as Air India Express announced the launch of its Pune-Abu Dhabi flight service starting from December 2.

According to officials, the flight will operate thrice a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The flight from Pune will depart at 8:50 pm and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 10:45 pm. On the return journey, the flight will leave Abu Dhabi at 11:45 pm and reach Pune at 4:15 am.

Currently, three international flights operate from Pune to Dubai, Bangkok and Singapore. However, after this new connection, the Pune-Abu Dhabi route will be the fourth international service.

Airport officials said the new service will benefit a large number of passengers from Pune and surrounding areas, particularly those travelling to the UAE.

For several years, there have been demands from citizens and business communities to expand international flight services to destinations in Europe and the Middle East. Responding to that, Air India Express has now introduced the Abu Dhabi route following its services to Bangkok and Singapore. The new route is expected to strengthen Pune’s position as an emerging international hub, particularly for passengers travelling between Europe and western India.

Santosh Dhoke, Managing Director of Pune Airport, said that with the launch of the Pune-Abu Dhabi service, Pune will become an important transit point for travellers arriving from Europe. The airport administration is fully committed to providing smooth and efficient travel services to all passengers.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving at Pune airport are upset due to delays in getting cabs because of frequent VIP movements, causing traffic jams near the Aeromall arrivals area, which is often shut down by traffic police.

Rohit Mehta, one of the passengers speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “This has become a daily problem, especially in the evening and night. Dozens of passengers come out of the terminal only to find that cabs cannot reach them because the roads are blocked. The administration needs to coordinate and plan accordingly.”

Another passenger, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Passengers are facing inconvenience, especially senior citizens. We are standing outside the Aeromall with luggage. The car drivers keep cancelling because they are stuck in traffic. The VIPs should also be stuck in traffic or need to change their routes.”

