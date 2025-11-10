Pune: Balewadi High Street Metro Station Roof Work Kicks Off As Line 3 Construction Gains Pace | Devesh Shah/ X

In a welcome move, the Maha Metro has begun constructing the roof work of the Balewadi High Street Metro Station, which falls on the 23-kilometre Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro Line 3. An X (formerly Twitter) user, Devesh Shah, posted some bird’s-eye view pictures of the upcoming metro station at Balewadi High Street.

Recently, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and its concessionaire to expedite work on the pending 13 stations of the 23-kilometre Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 and ensure that the March 2026 completion deadline is met. So far, only 10 of the 23 planned stations have been built.

Proposed Metro Stations

Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Phase II, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjawadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusadhan, Sakal Nagar, University, RBI, Agriculture College, Shivajinagar, and Civil Court are the planned stations, with the depot located in Mann village.

PMRDA Commissioner Yogesh Mhase has said that nearly 90 per cent of the work is completed, and operations are expected to begin as scheduled. "The work is on track, and we should meet the deadline as trial runs for certain stretches are already underway," he added.