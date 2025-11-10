 Pune: Balewadi High Street Metro Station Roof Work Kicks Off As Line 3 Construction Gains Pace
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Balewadi High Street Metro Station Roof Work Kicks Off As Line 3 Construction Gains Pace

Pune: Balewadi High Street Metro Station Roof Work Kicks Off As Line 3 Construction Gains Pace

The Maha Metro has begun constructing the roof work of the Balewadi High Street Metro Station, which falls on the 23-kilometre Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro Line 3.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Balewadi High Street Metro Station Roof Work Kicks Off As Line 3 Construction Gains Pace | Devesh Shah/ X

In a welcome move, the Maha Metro has begun constructing the roof work of the Balewadi High Street Metro Station, which falls on the 23-kilometre Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro Line 3. An X (formerly Twitter) user, Devesh Shah, posted some bird’s-eye view pictures of the upcoming metro station at Balewadi High Street. 

Recently, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and its concessionaire to expedite work on the pending 13 stations of the 23-kilometre Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 and ensure that the March 2026 completion deadline is met. So far, only 10 of the 23 planned stations have been built.

Devesh Shah/ X

Proposed Metro Stations

Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Phase II, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjawadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusadhan, Sakal Nagar, University, RBI, Agriculture College, Shivajinagar, and Civil Court are the planned stations, with the depot located in Mann village.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is John Ternus? Apple's Probable Next CEO That May Replace Tim Cook
Who Is John Ternus? Apple's Probable Next CEO That May Replace Tim Cook
Pune: BJP Steps Up Activity In Pimpri-Chinchwad As Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Poaches Key Leaders Ahead Of PCMC Elections
Pune: BJP Steps Up Activity In Pimpri-Chinchwad As Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Poaches Key Leaders Ahead Of PCMC Elections
Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Lead Market Rebound On Global & Domestic Optimism
Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Lead Market Rebound On Global & Domestic Optimism
'Pollution Mubaarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral As They Pose With Oxygen Masks Amid Poor AQI
'Pollution Mubaarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral As They Pose With Oxygen Masks Amid Poor AQI
Read Also
Railway Tickets At Post Offices: All You Need To Know About This New Facility In Pune Division
article-image

PMRDA Commissioner Yogesh Mhase has said that nearly 90 per cent of the work is completed, and operations are expected to begin as scheduled. "The work is on track, and we should meet the deadline as trial runs for certain stretches are already underway," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Kondhwa-Yewalewadi Residents Complain Of Poor Water Supply, Bad Roads & Unfinished Civic Works

Pune: Kondhwa-Yewalewadi Residents Complain Of Poor Water Supply, Bad Roads & Unfinished Civic Works

Pune: BJP Steps Up Activity In Pimpri-Chinchwad As Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Poaches Key Leaders Ahead Of...

Pune: BJP Steps Up Activity In Pimpri-Chinchwad As Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Poaches Key Leaders Ahead Of...

Pune: Unable To Pay EMIs, 50-Year-Old Man Ends Life; Two Booked For Abetment To Suicide

Pune: Unable To Pay EMIs, 50-Year-Old Man Ends Life; Two Booked For Abetment To Suicide

Pune: Balewadi High Street Metro Station Roof Work Kicks Off As Line 3 Construction Gains Pace

Pune: Balewadi High Street Metro Station Roof Work Kicks Off As Line 3 Construction Gains Pace

Nashik: Mercury Dips To 9.5°C In Niphad As Winter Cold Intensifies Across Region

Nashik: Mercury Dips To 9.5°C In Niphad As Winter Cold Intensifies Across Region