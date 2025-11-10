Bopodi Land Case: Pune-Based Builder Hemant Gawande Calls FIR ‘False & Politically Motivated’ | Anand Chaini

Pune: Amid the ongoing controversy over the purchase of Mahar Watan land in Mundhwa by Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which the involvement of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, was alleged, a second case was registered in Khadak Police Station involving alleged encroachment and embezzlement of Maharashtra Agricultural Department land in Bopodi. A case regarding this was registered in the wee hours of Friday.

Regarding the case, one of the accused, builder Hemant Gawande, held a press conference at the Pune Patrakar Bhavan on Monday, where he strongly refuted the allegations and claimed the case which has been registered against him is false. “The case registered against me is illegal and politically motivated. I will challenge the case in the Bombay High Court,” Gawande said, speaking to the reporters.

Gawande further said, “I have absolutely no connection with Amadea Enterprises or its partner Digvijay Amar Singh Patil. I don't even have any connection with the accused, Sheetal Tejwani, or anyone else. I have never met or dealt with them. The case filed against me is entirely baseless and stems from misinformation.”

‘The Vidwans Family Owned The Land Since The Peshwa Era'

Members of the Vidwans family, the original owners of the disputed land, were also present at Patrakar Bhavan when Gawande was briefing the press.

Gawande highlighted that the land in question, CTS Nos. 3 and 4, Plot No. 14, Survey No. 62, in Bopodi, has been under the Vidwans family’s ownership since the Peshwa era (since 1775, the times of the Maratha Empire). Historical documents in old script and land records since 1930 confirm their ownership. The College of Agriculture has been a tenant, not the owner, said Gawande.

He further added, The Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth had once filed a petition claiming ownership, but the court dismissed it after finding the Vidwans family to be the rightful owners.

‘Pune District Collector Confirmed The Land Belonged To Me'

Moreover, Gawande added, the Pune District Collector had earlier confirmed their ownership while proposing a bus terminal project on the site and even issued a letter acknowledging it. “The Pune Municipal Corporation had proposed a compensation of ₹20 crore, but we have not accepted it. The land survey was conducted officially under the supervision of the district collector, and my name appears on the property card,” claimed Gawande.

Gawande also alleged that revenue officials misled the then Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse. A false case was filed against him earlier, which the Bombay High Court later found to be baseless, leading to the minister’s resignation.

“I have legally purchased this land and paid all required taxes. The FIR filed against me in the middle of the night is unjustified. I will move the High Court to expose the truth and seek action against those responsible for filing a false complaint,” said Gawande.