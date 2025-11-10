 Pune: Stray Dog Population Falls, But Bite Cases Still Rising
Over one lakh citizens received treatment for dog bites in government hospitals between January 2022 and May 2025. The number of such patients rose steadily from 21,421 in 2022 to 37,524 in 2024. By May 2025, 16,253 people had already sought treatment for dog bites

Indu Bhagat
Updated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Stray Dogs | File Photo (Representative Pic)

The number of stray dogs in Pune has significantly declined over the past few years, according to data from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

In 2018, the city had around 3.15 lakh stray dogs, which reduced to 1.79 lakh by 2023. Officials credit this decline to large-scale sterilisation and rabies vaccination drives.

Dr Sarika Funde from PMC's Veterinary Department informed that the number of stray dogs sterilised increased from 11,000 in 2018-19 to 27,000 in 2022-23, leading to a drop in the reproduction rate. “Our focus has been on controlling the population through sterilisation and ensuring mass rabies vaccination,” she said.

However, despite the decline in numbers, incidents of dog bites have risen sharply. Over one lakh citizens received treatment for dog bites in government hospitals between January 2022 and May 2025. The number of such patients rose steadily from 21,421 in 2022 to 37,524 in 2024. By May 2025, 16,253 people had already sought treatment for dog bites.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation has begun implanting microchips in stray dogs to improve monitoring. Around 600 dogs will be implanted with chips that record key details such as the animal’s colour, location, sterilisation and vaccination dates, and the responsible medical officer. The initiative has started at the Katraj sterilisation centre through the Universal Animal Welfare Trust, which works with the PMC.

There are currently only seven animal shelters in Pune, three municipal and four private, with limited capacity to house a few thousand dogs. The civic body has initiated work to establish more shelters as part of its citywide stray dog management plan.

Following a series of court directives, the PMC will form a special task force to manage the stray dog issue. The orders regarding the capture and release of stray dogs have changed multiple times. Initially, all dogs were to be kept in shelters permanently. Later, the directive was revised to allow sterilised and vaccinated dogs to be released back into their original areas. The final court order, however, emphasised that aggressive dogs and those not vaccinated against rabies should not be released.

The court underscored the need to balance public safety with animal welfare, stating that the safety of citizens, especially children, must remain a top priority. The revised guidelines apply not only to Pune but to all urban areas across the country, including public places, schools and railway stations.

