 Pune: PMC Launches Abhay Yojana 2025-26, Offers 75% Penalty Waiver On Property Tax Arrears
Citizens who have already benefited from earlier Abhay Yojana schemes (2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21 and 2021-22) will not be eligible this time.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
Pune: PMC Launches Abhay Yojana 2025-26, Offers 75% Penalty Waiver On Property Tax Arrears | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced the launch of Abhay Yojana 2025-26, a special tax relief initiative offering significant benefits to property owners with pending property tax dues.

The scheme will be implemented from November 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026, providing a 75% waiver on the penalty amount imposed on delayed property tax payments.

PMC has appealed to all property owners in the city to take advantage of this limited-period opportunity and clear their outstanding dues. However, citizens who have already benefited from earlier Abhay Yojana schemes (2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21 and 2021-22) will not be eligible this time.

Payments can be made in one lump sum, including arrears, at PMC’s civic service centres or through designated banks such as Bank of Maharashtra, ICICI Bank, Janata Sahakari Bank and Cosmos Bank. Property owners can also make payments online at propertytax.punecorporation.org.

To facilitate taxpayers, all PMC civic service centres will remain open on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays during the scheme period.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has urged all defaulting property owners to utilise this opportunity to settle their dues and contribute to the city's financial growth.

