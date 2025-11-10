Mercury Dips To 12°C As Cold Wave Grips Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A cold wave has gripped Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as temperatures continue to plunge steadily, with the city recording a season low of 12°C on Monday morning. The chill persisted through the day, marking a clear onset of winter in the region.

Morning walkers and commuters were seen donning sweaters, jackets, and scarves to beat the cold on Monday. Roads remained nearly deserted in the early hours due to the biting chill. The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 31°C and the minimum at 12°C, according to the meteorological department.

Officials said a shift in weather patterns across the country has brought colder conditions to Marathwada, where all districts are now experiencing cold waves. Over the past week, nighttime temperatures have dropped by nearly 10 degrees. Days remain humid, with only mild sunlight.

Students heading to schools and colleges, as well as office-goers, were seen bundled up in warm clothing. Weather experts predict that humidity will persist for the next three to four days, but night temperatures are likely to dip further by mid-November.