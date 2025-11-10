 Pune: Unable To Pay EMIs, 50-Year-Old Man Ends Life; Two Booked For Abetment To Suicide
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Unable To Pay EMIs, 50-Year-Old Man Ends Life; Two Booked For Abetment To Suicide | Representative Image

A 50-year-old man allegedly died by suicide due to financial distress after being removed from his job at a private company in Pune. The Ambegaon police have registered a case against two individuals for abetment of suicide in connection with the incident, officials said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Bobade (50), a resident of Prestige Pacific Society, Dalvinagar, Ambegaon, Katraj. His wife, Swati Bobade (45), has lodged a complaint at the Ambegaon police station. Based on her complaint, police have booked Ajit Jadhav (35) and Ravindra Raut under relevant sections for abetment of suicide.

According to the police, Deepak Bobade was employed at a private share trading company, where the accused allegedly harassed him. He was later terminated from his job. Being jobless, he was suffering from depression. The family was facing severe financial difficulties following his job loss.

On October 6, Bobade went to Priyanka Lodge on Palshi Road in Shirwal, Satara district, where he allegedly ended his life by hanging himself. His wife has accused the two men of mentally harassing him and pushing him into a state of despair that led to the suicide.

Sharad Zine, Senior Police Inspector of Ambegaon Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The victim had taken a personal loan from a private bank and had been working in the same company for the last eight years, but due to some reasons, he lost his job. He was unable to pay the EMIs, which led him to become depressed."

Further investigation is underway.

