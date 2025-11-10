Pune: BJP Steps Up Activity In Pimpri-Chinchwad As Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Poaches Key Leaders Ahead Of PCMC Elections | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: With local body elections now a reality in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have started making moves to gain power in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections. Traditionally being a fort of the NCP, in the 2017 elections, the BJP won power. Despite both parties governing the state together in the Mahayuti Government, it's clear as daylight they want individual power in the civic body. BJP has given the responsibility of the PCMC elections to Chandrakant Patil, while Ajit Pawar himself is involved in the city.

PCMC Political Dynamics

NCP had a dominant run in the city since the 2002 PCMC elections, as the citizens had entrusted Ajit Pawar with the development of the city. Ajit Pawar has had a special relationship with the city, as he has been active here since his political career. But everything changed in 2017 as late Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap and Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge -- both previously with NCP -- helped BJP get in power in the city. BJP formed the government in both the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and PCMC, putting a claim on NCP forts.

In 2023, Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar, dividing NCP into two factions, and joined the BJP to run the government with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Finance Minister, and Pune District Guardian Minister. Despite the area having an MP from the Shinde Sena, the party doesn't really have hold of the city. With the condition of Uddhav Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and Congress the same in the city, and Sharad Pawar-led NCP weak in the city as the majority of the existing NCP decided to align with Ajit Pawar, in the upcoming elections, it's the BJP vs the NCP for power.

Read Also Railway Tickets At Post Offices: All You Need To Know About This New Facility In Pune Division

However, both allies in the state are finding it difficult to determine how to contest the elections and draft a strategy. Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister from the BJP, Chandrakant Patil, made it easy by announcing a hybrid alliance on Friday. It means in wards where there is agreement, there will be alliance, while in wards where there is no agreement, a friendly contest.

Chandrakant Patil To Lead BJP In PCMC

Chandrakant Patil has started making visits to the city since Friday. BJP has announced that it will look after the civic body elections. Under his leadership, Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, and BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad city president Shatrughna Kate are working to secure the majority in PCMC elections. Planning for the polls and determination for candidates have already begun, said local party officials.

On Sunday, Patil visited the city again. He toured Pimpri Assembly Constituency, where NCP's Anna Bansode is an MLA, making the BJP's point clear indirectly. Patil said, “Pimpri-Chinchwad is a rapidly growing industrial centre. I have instructed the administration to take concrete steps for the betterment of fundamental civic amenities. I also took note of various issues, including water supply, roads, traffic congestion, encroachment, and health, and ordered the administration to resolve them.”

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil toured the Pimpri Assembly Constituency, accompanied by key BJP leaders from Pimpri-Chinchwad. | Sourced

Patil undertook this visit to reach out to every BJP worker and, through them, understand the problems faced by the citizens. He interacted with residents, including those in slum areas. During the visit, present MLA Mahesh Landge, MLA Shankar Jagtap, MLC Amit Gorkhe, and MLC Uma Khapre drew attention to various issues within the Pimpri Assembly Constituency. Chandrakant Patil expressed dissatisfaction regarding the existing problems.

Ajit Leads NCP, Poaches UBT Leaders

DCM Ajit Pawar himself is involved in the city politics. This has always been the case with him. Political observers of the city note that no matter what portfolio Ajit Pawar holds in the state, he always has his attention on Pimpri-Chinchwad. Pawar keeps making visits to the city.

On Sunday, Anant Korhale from Shiv Sena (UBT) joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Pawar was personally present in his Pune office, where city NCP leaders, including Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP city president Yogesh Behl, Nana Kate, and Ajit Gavhane, were present. Ajit Pawar is leading from the front in the elections, with MLA Anna Bansode and Yogesh Behl, Ajit Gavhane, and Nana Kate being his deputies.

Ajit Pawar invited Anant Korhale from Shiv Sena (UBT) to join the NCP. Present on the occasion were NCP Pimpri-Chinchwad city president Yogesh Behl and former corporators Nana Kate and Ajit Gavhane. | Sourced

Experts within the city noted, “On the surface, it looks like Ajit Pawar is following Mahayuti's dharma, but he is too stubborn to let go of PCMC. He lost it in the last elections, but he has already started making moves in the city as he is poaching leaders from other parties to strengthen his own party.”