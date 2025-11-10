Nashik Local Body Polls: Girish Mahajan-Sameer Bhujbal Huddle On Seat Sharing And Candidate Selection |

Nashik: In the backdrop of the upcoming local body elections, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and state Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan met former MP Sameer Bhujbal in Nashik.

In this meeting, preparations for the elections, especially the issue of alliance, were discussed in detail. With the announcement of the schedule for the Municipal Council and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra, the Zilla Parishad and Municipal Corporation elections will also be held soon. Former MP Sameer Bhujbal informed that the party leadership has given instructions to take decisions on the alliance at the local level.

Development works in Yeola, Lasalgaon, Nandgaon, and Manmad areas of Nashik district were mentioned during the meeting. Under the leadership of State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, a large amount of development work has been done in this area, and many projects are in progress in Yeola-Lasalgaon constituency, said Sameer Bhujbal.

He also mentioned that while filing the nomination, priority will be given to the public relations of the aspirants, their passion for public interest, their ability to understand the needs of the people and their ability to get elected. If necessary, further discussions will be held in this regard in the coming days, and a decision will be announced soon.

It is expected that this meeting will give impetus to the preparations for the local elections in Nashik. The decision on the alliance between BJP and its allies will be taken at the local level, which will give a boost to development works. Sameer Bhujbal has appealed to the party workers to work together.