Nashik: Mercury Dips To 9.5°C In Niphad As Winter Cold Intensifies Across Region |

Nashik: A sharp drop in temperature has marked the strong arrival of winter in Niphad taluka and surrounding areas, with the minimum temperature dipping to 9.5°C. The chill is most noticeable during the late night and early morning hours. The Meteorological Department has predicted that temperatures may fall even further in the coming days.



Usually, the cold sets in gradually after Diwali. However, this year, the winter chill has been delayed by nearly 15 days. Heavy rainfall in May and September has disturbed the usual seasonal cycle, and the effect is now clearly visible during winter. On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11°C, which further dropped to 9.5°C on Monday.



The sudden change in weather has led to a rise in complaints of cold, sore throat, cough, and body aches among residents. Early morning walkers, farmers working in fields, and school-going children are experiencing the cold more intensely, leading to increased use of warm clothing.





Read Also Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar Reviews Crowd Management Plans For Nashik Kumbh 2027

Winter is generally considered beneficial for health, encouraging people to engage in exercise, yoga, and pranayama. However, due to the intensifying cold, the health department has advised citizens to take necessary precautions. Since November 10, most parts of Niphad have witnessed a significant dip in minimum temperatures, and the chill is expected to intensify further in the coming days.