Pune: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Removes MLC Amol Mitkari & Rupali Thombre Patil As Party Spokespersons | Sourced

Pune: A major organisational reshuffle has been carried out in the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), with MLC Amol Mitkari and women's leader Rupali Thombre Patil being removed from the post of party spokesperson.

According to available details, MLC Amol Mitkari, who consistently makes controversial statements, will no longer be the party's official spokesperson in the state. Along with Mitkari, Rupali Thombre Patil, who has been consistently critical of Rupali Chakankar (Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission and State President of the NCP Women's Wing), has also been removed from the post. It's being speculated that this move was made as a result of internal party indiscipline.

In these changes, Suraj Chavan has been appointed as a new spokesperson, while Vaishali Nagawade and Sanjay Tatkare have also been removed from their spokesperson positions.

The party took this decision before MLC Amol Mitkari's term is set to end in 2026. The dispute between Rupali Thombre Patil and Rupali Chakankar had escalated, and both had separately met with Ajit Pawar regarding the matter. The party had sent a show cause notice to Thombre Patil asking her to clarify her position, and this action followed that communication.

Party Chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is yet to speak on the issue. However, sources within NCP have confirmed the actions. Speculations are growing about the next party spokespersons, while aspirants have started preparing for being the party's mouthpiece too.