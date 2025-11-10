Pune Airport Expansion: Over 300-Acre Land Acquisition Planned For Runway Extension, New MRO Facility | Sourced

The Maharashtra government has submitted the proposal to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation regarding the proposed expansion of Pune Airport, which will probably require over 300 acres of land, marking a step in the airport’s much-awaited development plan.

As the approval of the Ministry of Defence is necessary, officials said the proposal will also be sent to the MoD before land acquisition starts. And the proposed expansion will require land, including both public and privately-owned plots. After the MoD’s approval, it is expected that the process of land acquisition to begin.

The proposed expansion project seeks to extend the existing runway, expand parking bays, and create a separate terminal for private aircraft and helicopters, including a dedicated facility for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). As this would allow repairs of commercial aircraft at Pune itself, it would reduce dependence on other cities.

“The Pune airport needs over 300 acres for expansion, and the proposal has now been submitted to the Centre. The plan includes a general aviation terminal and an MRO facility,” said Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

Unlike before, with the rise in private helicopter and charter flight traffic from Pune, necessitating an exclusive terminal to make their operations smoother. And adding this facility is expected to increase aircraft movements in future. Moreover, officials said larger aircraft will be able to operate from Pune after the expansion of the runway.