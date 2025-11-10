Jalgaon: Indradhanushya Youth Festival Concludes; Mumbai University Bags General Championship |

Jalgaon: The 21st Maharashtra State Inter-University Indradhanushya Youth Festival, organised from November 5 to 9 at Kavyitri Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University, concluded on Sunday evening with great fanfare.

The results of various art competitions presented in this festival, which lasted for five consecutive days, have been announced. The overall winner was the team of Mumbai University, Mumbai, winning the general championship and the rotating cup.

The runner-up was the team of Shivaji University, Kolhapur, which won the runner-up and the rotating cup. Also, Harsh Nakshe of Mumbai University was the winner as the best student (Golden Boy) artist, and Nidhi Khadilkar was the winner as the student artist (Golden Girl).

Meanwhile, the prizes were distributed amidst great enthusiasm in the presence of dignitaries. The program was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari, while the chief guests were Jalgaon District Collector Rohan Ghuge and famous Marathi playback singer Adarsh Shinde.

The results of the 29 art forms that lasted for five days were handed over in a sealed envelope by the results committee, Prof. Ajay Patil, Prof. Manoj Patil and Dr Jayendra Lekurwale, to Vice Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari. The students were eager to see the results of various art forms presented by teams from 24 universities across the state. There was great excitement among the students for the results to be announced, and as the results were announced, the enthusiasm and enthusiasm among the students started.

Speaking on this occasion, District Collector Rohan Ghuge said that in college life, enthusiasm is created through various festivals and opportunities to participate. Therefore, he expressed his belief that students should contribute to the society as good citizens. Also, District Collector Ghuge revealed the personality aspects of the students on this occasion.

Marathi playback singer Adarsh Shinde said that as soon as I came to the university premises, I remembered my college life. I also emerged as an artist through such youth festivals. Therefore, he advised every student to strive in their field of art and try to reach a higher level and make the name of their university, teachers and parents bright.

Then, on the request of the students, Adarsh Shinde started singing ‘Awaaz Vadhav DJ Tula, Aaichi Shapath Ahe’, and the students took up this song. Then, the students present danced to the song ‘Deva Tuzha Gabharya’ from the movie Duniyadari.

While giving the presidential closing address, Vice Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari addressed the students and said that the problems of society can be presented through various arts. If the energy among the youth gets proper guidance, they can reach high positions. There is no loser in this competition. Saying that there are 'winners and learners' in this, he expressed optimism that India can become a developed nation only on the strength of India's youth power, knowledge, science, technology, hard work and research.

Director of Student Development Dr Jayendra Lekurwale read out the report and reviewed the Indradhanushya Youth Festival. Among the participating students in the Youth Festival, Mumbai University student Vaishnav Patil, Gondwana University student Shruti Nikore and Savitribai Phule Pune University's Dr Yogesh Borate expressed their views as a representative of the team managers.

General winners by art form:-

1) Music – Prema Velukar Sangeet Phirte Chashak (awarded by Dr. Rajan Velukar) Mumbai University, Mumbai

2) Dance – N. Ganesh Iyer Nritya Phirte Chashak (awarded by Shri Chandra Ganesh) Mumbai University, Mumbai

3) Vocal Art Form – M.G. Rangnekar Wadmayinfirte Chashak (awarded by Mrs. Usha Thakkar and Vinayak Dalvi) Mumbai University, Mumbai

4) Theatre Arts Category - Vinay Apte Theatre Firte Chashak (awarded by Mr. Vinayak Dalvi) Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon and Mumbai University, Mumbai (by division)

5) Fine Arts - H.H. Jagadguru Shri. Chandrashekharendra Saraswati Fine Arts Firte Chashak (awarded by T.S. Sundararajan) Punyashloka Ahilyadevi Holkar University, Solapur.