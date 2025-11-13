 Latur District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge Warns Chemists: No Sale Of Scheduled Drugs Without Prescription
She was speaking at a meeting with office bearers of the Latur Chemist and Druggist Association held at the Collector’s office on Thursday

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Latur: Scheduled drugs must not be sold without a valid doctor’s prescription. Every medical store in Latur district must strictly follow this rule and maintain a proper record of such sales, instructed Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge. She urged all chemists to take extra precautions to prevent the misuse of these medicines for addiction and appealed for collective efforts to protect the youngsters from substance abuse.

She was speaking at a meeting with office bearers of the Latur Chemist and Druggist Association held at the Collector’s office on Thursday.

Expressing concern over the rising misuse of medicinal drugs for intoxication, Collector Thakur-Ghuge said that all chemists must act responsibly and sensitively.

“The district and police administrations have jointly launched a campaign to reduce addiction among youth. Chemists should actively participate by pledging not to sell scheduled drugs without prescriptions,” she emphasised.

She warned that the sale of such medicines without proper authorisation would invite strict action.

“Drug abuse among youth can have serious long-term consequences for society. Hence, everyone must recognise their social responsibility,” she said, adding that hostel owners, tuition class directors, and college authorities will also be involved in the awareness drive.

SP Amol Tambe said that scheduled drugs are being used to trap youth into addiction. Strict action will be taken against anyone selling these without a prescription. If any pressure is exerted to sell such medicines illegally, chemists must immediately inform the police.

The Latur Chemist and Druggist Association assured full cooperation with the administration’s efforts to combat addiction. Office bearers resolved that no member would sell scheduled drugs without a doctor’s prescription and also shared the practical challenges faced by pharmacists.

The collector appealed to all medical shop owners to display boards reading ‘Say No to Drugs’ prominently at their stores to raise public awareness.

“Every citizen must contribute to keeping our future generations free from the menace of narcotic abuse,” she added.

Tambe, Resident Deputy Collector Keshav Netke, Deputy Collector Ahilya Gathal, Sub-Divisional Officer Rohini Narhe-Virole, Regional Transport Officer Vinod Chavan, State Excise Superintendent Keshav Raut, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sameer Singh Salve, Local Crime Branch Inspector Sudhakar Bawkar, and FDA Assistant Commissioner Pramod Kakade attended the meeting.

