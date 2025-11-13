 Parbhani: MVA Fields Uddhav Sena's Pramila Eklare As Presidential Candidate For Purna Municipal Council
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:33 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray | X - @ShivSenaUBT_

Parbhani: With preparations for the municipal council elections gaining pace, political activity in Parbhani's Purna town has intensified. In a key development, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) announced Pramila Eklare as the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) presidential candidate for the Purna Municipal Council.

The announcement was made during a meeting held on Tuesday at Shri Ram Mandir in the Mondha area of the city. All allied parties of the MVA extended their support to Eklare’s candidature.

Former MLA Madhusudan Kendre, Manoj Kakani, city chief Munjaji Kadam, Hiraji Bhosale, Govind Kadam, Raju Eklare, Shyam Kadam, Pramod Eklare, Shankar Galande, Manoj Ubale, Gajanan Hivare, Mehboob Qureshi, Shaikh Ameen, Ravi Chitnis, Pappu Mutha, Ravi Jaiswal, and Munja Dargu were among those present at the meeting.

The decision is seen as a crucial step in consolidating MVA’s position in Purna ahead of the elections.

