 Nashik Records Two Leopard Incidents This Week; Cub Found Dead, Another Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Records Two Leopard Incidents This Week; Cub Found Dead, Another Rescued

Nashik Records Two Leopard Incidents This Week; Cub Found Dead, Another Rescued

Nashik, known as Maharashtra’s spiritual and wine capital, is fast turning into the state’s “leopard capital” as incidents of leopard sightings and human–wildlife conflict continue to rise.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Records Two Leopard Incidents This Week; Cub Found Dead, Another Rescued |

Nashik, known as Maharashtra’s spiritual and wine capital, is fast turning into the state’s “leopard capital” as incidents of leopard sightings and human–wildlife conflict continue to rise. Over the past several weeks, forest teams have been rescuing leopards almost every other day. In two separate incidents this week, a leopard cub drowned in a well while another young leopard was rescued safely.

In the first case, a leopard cub, estimated to be around six to eight months old, was found dead in a well located in block number 130 owned by Ganpat Bandu Aher in Talwade on Thursday morning. A team from the Forest Department retrieved the carcass and sent it to the TTC Centre in Mhasrul for a post-mortem examination. Officials said the exact cause of death would be determined after the autopsy report is received.

In the second incident, a male leopard aged about one to one-and-a-half years was successfully rescued from a cage set up in group number 119 owned by Sunil Patil in Gangapur (Shivajinagar) late on Nov 12. The forest team conducted a preliminary medical examination and shifted the animal to the Wildlife Treatment Centre in Mhasrul for further care and observation.

Read Also
Nashik: Ayurveda, Unani Graduates Cry Foul Over Omission From Medical Officer Recruitment Drive
article-image

The Forest Department has been on high alert following an increase in leopard movement across Nashik city and its neighbouring areas in recent months. Officials have appealed to residents to remain cautious, particularly at night, and to immediately report any suspicious movement or leopard sightings to the forest helpline (1926) or the police.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Sassoon Dock Eviction Begins Amid Fishermen’s Protests; MbPA Cites Supreme Court Order, Traders Warn Of Livelihood Crisis
Mumbai News: Sassoon Dock Eviction Begins Amid Fishermen’s Protests; MbPA Cites Supreme Court Order, Traders Warn Of Livelihood Crisis
Haryana Congress Submits Memorandum To Governor Over Crop Losses, Law & Order Issues
Haryana Congress Submits Memorandum To Governor Over Crop Losses, Law & Order Issues
PM Awas Yojana: 1106 Houses Approved In Vasai, Only 189 Completed
PM Awas Yojana: 1106 Houses Approved In Vasai, Only 189 Completed
‘India Must Teach World To Manage Diversity’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat At Jaipur Entrepreneur Dialogue
‘India Must Teach World To Manage Diversity’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat At Jaipur Entrepreneur Dialogue

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latur District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge Warns Chemists: No Sale Of Scheduled Drugs Without...

Latur District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge Warns Chemists: No Sale Of Scheduled Drugs Without...

Uday Nirgudkar To Deliver Keynote At ‘Startups For Viksit Bharat’ Session In Chhatrapati...

Uday Nirgudkar To Deliver Keynote At ‘Startups For Viksit Bharat’ Session In Chhatrapati...

Nashik Records Two Leopard Incidents This Week; Cub Found Dead, Another Rescued

Nashik Records Two Leopard Incidents This Week; Cub Found Dead, Another Rescued

Parbhani: MVA Fields Uddhav Sena's Pramila Eklare As Presidential Candidate For Purna Municipal...

Parbhani: MVA Fields Uddhav Sena's Pramila Eklare As Presidential Candidate For Purna Municipal...

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Faces His Biggest Test Yet: From Leading Congress To Steering BJP...

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan Faces His Biggest Test Yet: From Leading Congress To Steering BJP...