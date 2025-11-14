DBD Home Fest Draws Strong Response From Nashik Homebuyers |

The DBD Home Fest organised by Deepak Builders and Developers has received an enthusiastic response from homebuyers visiting the Three Leaves site at Govind Nagar to explore residential and commercial properties.

The fest showcases a range of projects currently underway in Nashik and Nashik Road, reflecting the developer’s 36-year legacy in the city’s construction sector. Deepak Builders and Developers, led by chairman Deepak Chande, is recognised as one of Nashik’s prominent real estate firms.

At the event, visitors have the opportunity to choose their dream homes from among the developer’s major projects — Three Leaves, Star Apex and Star World in Govind Nagar; Amrapali and Nath Seeta on College Road; Sunflower City at Pathardi Phata; Shree Kalika opposite Kalika Temple; and Star Plus B at Nashik Road.

Company officials said the Home Fest has not only generated strong interest from new buyers but has also reinforced confidence among existing customers in the brand’s quality and reliability.