Raj Thackeray's MNS Decides Not To Contest Nashik Municipal Council Elections

Raj Thackeray's MNS Decides Not To Contest Nashik Municipal Polls

Nashik: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, has decided not to contest the Municipal Council elections in the district. Local office-bearers informed that Raj Thackeray has instructed the party not to field a single official candidate in the elections for the eleven Municipal Councils in Nashik district.



At a time when there was strong speculation that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray might contest the Nashik Municipal Council election together, Raj Thackeray made a sudden announcement on Tuesday that MNS would stay away from the Nashik Municipal Council elections.



Against the backdrop of the upcoming local self-government elections, there was a growing possibility of the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) joining hands with MNS in Nashik district. MNS and MVA leaders had even held a joint press conference regarding this.

However, this press conference created a storm within the Congress party. The party leadership reprimanded its local leaders over the matter. Following this, the Congress decided not to ally with the MNS.