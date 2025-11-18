 Raj Thackeray's MNS Decides Not To Contest Nashik Municipal Council Elections
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, has decided not to contest the Municipal Council elections in the district. Local office-bearers informed that Raj Thackeray has instructed the party not to field a single official candidate in the elections for the eleven Municipal Councils in Nashik district.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
At a time when there was strong speculation that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray might contest the Nashik Municipal Council election together, Raj Thackeray made a sudden announcement on Tuesday that MNS would stay away from the Nashik Municipal Council elections.

Against the backdrop of the upcoming local self-government elections, there was a growing possibility of the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) joining hands with MNS in Nashik district. MNS and MVA leaders had even held a joint press conference regarding this.

However, this press conference created a storm within the Congress party. The party leadership reprimanded its local leaders over the matter. Following this, the Congress decided not to ally with the MNS.

