'Include Nashik In Leopard Sterilisation Project': MP Rajabhau Waje To Centre

Nashik: After the central government approved a leopard sterilisation project for Pune district with funding of ₹11 crore, there is now a strong realisation that similar initiatives are urgently needed in Nashik as well. Against this backdrop, MP Rajabhau Waje has made such a demand to the central, state and district administrations.



"Following the pilot sterilisation project being launched in Pune, Nashik should be considered immediately for the next phase, and permission should also be granted to establish a Leopard Safari and Conservation Project,” Waje insisted. In recent months, the incidents of leopard–human conflict in Nashik have increased drastically, leading to fear, attacks, deaths and public agitations, thereby intensifying the situation.



While expressing gratitude to the central government for approving the pilot sterilisation initiative in Pune, Waje stated in his letter to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav that the approval granted to Pune should also be extended to Nashik.

Considering the severe and rising threat of leopard–human conflict in Nashik, the next phase should be launched there immediately. He also requested that the centre provide AI-based early warning systems, additional cages, rapid response mechanisms, and essential infrastructure. Additionally, he reiterated the demand to establish a 'Leopard Safari and Conservation Project' in Nashik, similar to the one in Junnar.