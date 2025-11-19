 Nashik: 81 Candidates In Fray For Igatpuri Municipal Council Elections
The process of scrutiny of the nomination papers for the Igatpuri Municipal Council election has been completed. Four for the post of chairman and 77 for the post of corporator have been declared valid. The applications of six candidates were declared invalid due to errors.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Nashik: 81 Candidates In Fray For Igatpuri Municipal Council Elections

Since the chances of getting the official 'AB' form from the party are low, many have filed applications as independents. Due to this, the political equations have become complicated, and the real picture will be clear only after the withdrawal of candidatures. There are indications that there will be a close fight between four-five parties.

Meanwhile, various teams have been activated to maintain the code of conduct and law and order. "During the code of conduct period, it is mandatory for all candidates, political parties, advertisers, media, and newspaper publishers to strictly follow the rules. In case of violation of the rules, legal action will be taken as per the rules of the State Election Commission," informed Election Decision Officer and Tehsildar Abhijit Baravkar.

- Photography Squad: Deployed at meeting and rally locations

- Flying Squad: Monitor violation of code of conduct

- Stationary Surveillance Squad: Check suspicious vehicles at Mahindra Police Station and Bortembe Bypass

