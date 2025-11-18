Major Blow To Shiv Sena (UBT): Key Leaders Defect To NCP & BJP In Nashik |

Nashik: In the Yeola Municipal Council election, where NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Shiv Sena were trying to corner him, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has executed a perfectly timed political move by inducting his political opponents, former MLA Marotrao Pawar and his nephew Sambhaji Pawar, into the Ajit Pawar–led NCP.

On Tuesday, the Pawar uncle-nephew duo formally joined NCP in Mumbai in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. This development has dealt a major blow to the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction.



Amid the heated atmosphere of local body elections, Bhujbal has forged an alliance with the BJP in Yeola and has fielded independent candidates. With Sharad Pawar’s NCP and the Shiv Sena gearing up to take on Bhujbal, predictions suggested a tough contest.

However, even while undergoing treatment in Mumbai, Bhujbal delivered a political masterstroke by pulling the Pawar duo into his fold. Sambhaji Pawar was currently serving as the deputy liaison chief of the Uddhav Sena. This new equation is likely to bring an unexpected twist to Yeola’s political landscape.





Advay Hiray Joins BJP



Meanwhile, another development took place in Malegaon’s political scenario. Shiv Sena (UBT’s) deputy leader Advay Hiray joined the BJP on Tuesday. At the BJP office in Mumbai, Hiray, along with a large number of supporters, joined the party in the presence of State President Ravindra Chavan.