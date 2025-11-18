Good News! Nashik-Mumbai Journey Now In Just 3.5 Hours As MSRTC's E-Buses Get Toll Waiver On Samruddhi Expressway |

Nashik: The state government has announced a decision for Nashik-Mumbai passengers. Toll has been fully waived for MSRTC's electric buses on all expressways in the state, including Samruddhi Highway. Due to this, the Nashik-Mumbai distance will now be completed in just 3.5 hours, saving passengers an hour and providing a comfortable, traffic-congestion-free journey.

Earlier, despite the government's decision to waive toll, e-buses had to use the old highway due to non-implementation. Due to this, the Nashik-Mumbai journey took 4 to 4.5 hours, sometimes 5 hours if there was a traffic jam.

Welcoming this decision, Nashik Residents have expressed that this decision is a great relief for Nashik-Mumbai passengers. ST will benefit financially, and passengers will save time. There is an atmosphere of happiness among passengers due to this decision.

The government issued a circular on August 22, 2025. Now the implementation of this decision has started. The issue was followed up by Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Benefits of this decision:

- Toll waiver for ST e-buses on Nashik-Mumbai, Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Shirdi, Sewri-Nhava-Sheva Atal Setu

- 1 hour savings in travel time

- Traffic jam-free, comfortable travel

- ST saves crores in toll every year

Read Also Nashik Police Launch Drive Against Extortionists Targeting Industries

These routes will also benefit those travelling between:

- Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

- Mumbai-Nagpur

- Nashik-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

- Nashik-Nagpur