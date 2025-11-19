 Pune: A Lift Taken In Trust Ends In Tragedy As 65-Year-Old Woman Loses Life In Chakan Hit-And-Run
Pune: A Lift Taken In Trust Ends In Tragedy As 65-Year-Old Woman Loses Life In Chakan Hit-And-Run

Ramnath Ghodake (48, Shikrapur) has complained to the Chakan Police Station. A case has been registered against an unknown person. Charges include BNS sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 106 (death by negligence), 125 (acts endangering human life or personal safety) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Pune: A Lift Taken In Trust Ends In Tragedy As 65-Year-Old Woman Loses Life In Chakan Hit-And-Run | Representational Image | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a tragic turn of events, a senior citizen who asked for a lift on Tuesday ended up taking her final ride. The two-wheeler she boarded collided with a tempo shortly after, leading to the fatal accident. The accident happened at around 11.15 am on Tuesday on Chakan Shikrapur Road near Sabalewadi. In this a man has been severely injured, while the tempo driver has absconded.

Ramnath Ghodake (48, Shikrapur) has complained to the Chakan Police Station. A case has been registered against an unknown person. Charges include BNS sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 106 (death by negligence), 125 (acts endangering human life or personal safety) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

According to police reports, the deceased has been identified as Sindhubai Pandurang Shelke (65, Chakan). The deceased Shelke was the complainant's mother-in-law. She was travelling from Shikrapur towards Chakan, having taken a lift from an unknown motorcycle driver. At the same time, near Sabalewadi, the driver of an unidentified white Eicher tempo coming from behind violently struck the motorcycle with the vehicle under his control.

Due to this collision, the complainant's mother-in-law fell onto the road, resulting in her death. Following the accident, the tempo driver fled the scene without taking her for treatment. The two-wheeler rider who had provided a lift is undergoing treatment, as he had injuries. Police said that his condition was stable. The Chakan Police are investigating the matter.

