Pune: Trigun Kulkarni Becomes First IAS Officer To Chair Maharashtra State Board |

Pune: For the first time in history, an IAS officer has been appointed as the Chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (State Board). IAS Trigun Kulkarni, Deputy Director General, YASHADA, has now been entrusted with the responsibility of the Chairman of the State Board.

The State Board is an autonomous body in the Education Department, which conducts the 10th and 12th examinations in Maharashtra through the State Board Divisional Board. According to the history of the State Board so far, an officer who has come from the education service through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission was appointed as the Chairperson of the State Board.

Accordingly, Sharad Gosavi worked as the Chairman of the State Board for three years. After that, he was transferred to the post of Director of Primary Education. Apart from this, he also had the additional charge of the Chairman of the State Board for the last one year. Therefore, Gosavi handled the dual responsibility of the State Board and the Primary Education Department.

Against this backdrop, Trigun Kulkarni, a 2016 batch IAS Officer, currently working as Deputy Director General at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada), has now been appointed as the chairperson of the state board. Therefore, for the first time in the history of the state board, an IAS officer will be working as the chairperson.

The state board conducts the 10th and 12th exams twice a year. About 32 lakh students of 10th and 12th take the exams held in February-March. While about 6 lakh students take the supplementary exams held in June-July.

The state board has recently released the schedule for the 10th and 12th exams. The written examination of Class XII will be conducted from February 10 to March 18 through nine zonal boards, namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan, while the practical examination of Information Technology and General Knowledge along with the practical, oral, internal evaluation examination will be conducted from January 23 to February 9.

The State Board has clarified that the written examination of Class X will be conducted from February 20 to March 18, while the practical examination of Anatomy, Health and Home Science, along with the practical, grade, oral, and internal evaluation examination, will be conducted from February 2 to 18. And it is continuously taking measures to prevent malpractices in these examinations.