NCP-SP MP Amol Kolhe, Who Vowed To Quit Acting During Poll Campaign, Set To Play Mahatma Phule In New TV Show | Video Screengrab

NCP-SP MP Amol Kolhe, who has played the roles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is all set to make a comeback on television with the character of another historical figure. Kolhe will be portraying the role of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in a new show based on Savitribai Phule's life. Popular actress Madhurani Gokhale-Prabhulkar will essay the role of Savitribai Phule.

NCP-SP Working Secretary Supriya Sule shared the trailer of the show on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Based on the life and work of Krantijyoti Savitrimai and Krantisurya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the serial 'Mi Savitribai Jotirao Phule' is starting on the Star Pravah channel. In this serial, MP Amol Kolhe has played the role of Mahatma Phule, while renowned actress Madhurani Prabhulkar will be seen in the role of Savitribai Phule. Dr Kolhe has previously played the immortal roles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. I am eager to see him in the role of Mahatma Phule. Best wishes to him and his entire team for this serial. Thank you for bringing a good series to the audience...!"

Kolhe thanked Sule and commented, "Thank you for your heartfelt wishes for the series 'Me Savitribai Jyotirao Phule'..! In today's times, this work of conveying the thoughts of this great man to the masses will be strengthened by your response. May your love and encouragement continue!"

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to remind the Shirur MP that he had vowed to quit acting after being elected in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Just three days before polling on May 13, 2024, Kolhe had vowed to quit acting for the next five years if re-elected. The announcement had come after voters had raised concerns that the actor-politician wasn't visible in the constituency in his first term. Also, his opposition candidate Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil had made Kolhe's alleged absence from his constituency due to acting assignments a prominent issue in the campaign. In response, Kolhe asserted his active role as an MP, highlighting his efforts in addressing issues such as farmers' distress, the Centre's policies regarding the ban on onion exports, inadequate pricing for agricultural produce, and rising unemployment and inflation in Parliament.