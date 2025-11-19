Pune Pet Lovers Gear Up For India's Biggest 'Pet Fed' Festival On Nov 22-23: Check Out Venue & Other Details |

Pune is set to host Pet Fed, known to be India’s largest pet festival, as thousands of pet lovers and their furry companions gather for a weekend celebration at Pune’s Deccan College Ground on November 22 and 23.

The two-day event is scheduled from 11 am to 9 pm and will be having an array of activities designed for both pets and their owners. Visitors can enjoy masterclasses, play zones, agility rings, a dedicated kitten playpen, Catapalooza, adoption camps, and over 100 stalls featuring pet products from around the world.

Founded by Akshay Gupta, an avid animal lover and entrepreneur, such an exhibition was first held in November 2014 in New Delhi and has grown over the years while conducting events across the country. The Pet Fed fest holds a Limca World Record for the largest number of pets at an event and has been most sought after by pet enthusiasts, with over sixty thousand visitors and around nine thousand pets cumulatively across all cities.

The upcoming festival in Pune will feature different activities. On the first day, attendees can participate in Walk and Wags, a Zig Zag Race, and watch the official Pet Fed mascot reveal, along with events like Trick Trail and Temptation Alley. The second day will conclude with Wheel of Woofs, Fetch and Fumble, Bug Buster activities, and a grand finale show called ‘Pet’s Got Talent’ where pets can showcase their unique abilities.

Beyond fun activities, the fest serves to promote animal welfare and responsible pet ownership. Adoption drives will connect animal shelters with potential pet parents, while expert workshops will cover topics like pet nutrition, training, and overall animal well being.

Enthusiasts can book tickets on www.petfed.org at Rs 499, and there’s also an option to buy on the venue which may cost more. Entry is free for all pets, and those without pets can also attend the event. With Pune’s growing community of pet owners and animal lovers, the upcoming event offers an opportunity to come together and celebrate the special bond.