 Nashik: Duo On Bike Pose As Cops, Snatch Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 3 Lakh From Senior Citizen
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Duo On Bike Pose As Cops, Snatch Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 3 Lakh From Senior Citizen | Representative Pic

Nashik: A shocking incident of a fraudster posing as a policeman robbing an old man of 6 tolas of gold jewellery took place in the Panchavati area on Tuesday afternoon. Thieves stopped a two-wheeler on the road near Jaishankar Utsav Lawns, pretended to be policemen and snatched jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh from the complainant Ashok Shankar Jejurkar, a resident of Jejurkar Mala, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road in Panchavati.

According to the police, Jejurkar was standing near the field at 12.15 pm. Then two unknown persons who came on a two-wheeler claimed to be policemen and snatched a 15-gram topaz stone gold ring (Rs 75,000), a 15-gram gold ring (Rs 75,000) and a 30-gram gold chain (Rs 1.50 lakh) from him. The thieves escaped after robbing a total of Rs 3 lakh worth of jewellery.

