Nashik: Duo On Bike Pose As Cops, Snatch Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 3 Lakh From Senior Citizen

Nashik: A shocking incident of a fraudster posing as a policeman robbing an old man of 6 tolas of gold jewellery took place in the Panchavati area on Tuesday afternoon. Thieves stopped a two-wheeler on the road near Jaishankar Utsav Lawns, pretended to be policemen and snatched jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh from the complainant Ashok Shankar Jejurkar, a resident of Jejurkar Mala, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road in Panchavati.

According to the police, Jejurkar was standing near the field at 12.15 pm. Then two unknown persons who came on a two-wheeler claimed to be policemen and snatched a 15-gram topaz stone gold ring (Rs 75,000), a 15-gram gold ring (Rs 75,000) and a 30-gram gold chain (Rs 1.50 lakh) from him. The thieves escaped after robbing a total of Rs 3 lakh worth of jewellery.

A case of fraud has been registered at Adgaon police station in this regard. Assistant Police Inspector Jagdale is conducting further investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and a search is on for the thieves.

Police have appealed to citizens to be careful, as such fake police fraud incidents have increased in Nashik city. If you see a suspicious person, immediately contact 100 or the local police station.