In an attempt to address the traffic congestion on the road towards Lohegaon’s International Airport, the Pune Municipal Commissioner has decided to develop an alternate road from the city on the existing roads to the airport and the Lohegaon area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Pune: PMC Plans Alternate Road To Pune International Airport To Ease Traffic Congestion

In an attempt to address the traffic congestion on the road towards Lohegaon’s International Airport, the Pune Municipal Commissioner has decided to develop an alternate road from the city on the existing roads to the airport and the Lohegaon area. 

Speaking on the development, PMC additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Diwate told the Indian Express, “It is possible to provide an alternate road to Pune international airport from Pune city in a short span if a new road from Puru society to Sabha Mandap plot is developed.” 

Diwate added that the revised proposal to develop a 30 metre road from Puru society to the Sabha Mandap plot should be prepared soon. “The demarcation of land should be done if it has been acquired for the road project from 509 Chowk to Puru Society,” explained Diwate, adding that the development of a few roads is pending due to the delay in land acquisition. 

Meanwhile, hawkers on the road stretch will be rehabilitated in the Nukkad hawkers scheme developed under CSR. The proposed project also includes widening of the road by one to two metres from Nagpur chawl to 509 chowk on both sides while transplanting the trees on the existing road. 

The PMC has also decided to beautify the existing road between Airport Road and Gunjan Chowk. Currently, the Pune International Airport is connected through Vishranwadi, Yerawada and Symbiosis Road. 

However, roads in these areas witness traffic chaos during peak hours as many residential housing societies, educational institutes, IT firms, and corporate houses have come up in the area.

