MVPS Nashik Named 'Best Educational Institution In India–2025' By ISTE

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
Nashik: The Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), a premier national professional organisation leading India’s engineering and technical education system, has announced the “Best Educational Institution in India – 2025” award for the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVPS), Nashik, adding another feather to MVPS’s cap.

Since ISTE is the only national body of teachers in engineering and technical education, it plays an important role in various initiatives of the Central Government. The award given by this national organisation for engineering and technical education is considered highly prestigious and honourable.

The award includes a medal and a certificate of recognition and will be presented during the inaugural ceremony of the 55th ISTE National Annual Faculty Convention, to be held on November 29 at Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College, Puducherry.

"Engineering and technical colleges under MVPS provide high-quality, modern, technology-based education to students. Even with increasing intake capacity, the institution ensures that educational standards are maintained. Along with academics, the college campuses are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Through campus interviews, students are offered job opportunities in reputed companies," said Adv. Nitin Thakare, General Secretary, MVPS, Nashik.

