Rohit Pawar Slams Devendra Fadnavis After Koyata-Wielding Group Loots Restaurant At 1:30 AM, Asks 'Where Is Architect Of New Pune?'

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a video of 3-4 men entering a restaurant in Pune's Deccan area carrying sharp weapons and forcefully looting it went viral on social media.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pawar wrote, "The incident of robbing and threatening a hotel owner with a koyta in hand at night in Pune is a sign that the law and order situation in Pune has deteriorated. Will the Chief Minister, who asked a few individuals to hoist banners at every intersection promoting him as the 'architect of the new Pune', say anything about this?"

"The terror of the koyta gang continues day and night in Pune, and the Chief Minister cannot deny this fact. How long will Punekars live in terror? Will the Chief Minister instruct the police administration to take all possible steps to make Pune fear-free? And will he create a fearless environment for Punekars or not?" he added.

About the incident:

A shocking incident took place in Pune's Deccan area in the wee hours of Wednesday. Three to four men entered Anant Restaurant and Bar carrying sharp weapons and forcefully looted it. The incident took place around 1.30 am. Regarding the matter, a complaint has been registered at the Deccan Police Station.

According to police, the men forcefully entered the premises, threatened the staff, and escaped with cash before anyone could react. The incident has raised serious questions over the maintenance of law and order in the city, as the Pune Police have strictly mandated that pubs, bars, and restaurants must shut by 1.30 am. Despite this rule, the establishment was still operating behind partially closed shutters, as visible in the video footage.

Girisha Nimbalkar, Senior Police Inspector of Deccan Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the accused were aware of the closing time. "Firstly, they went to the bar for a recce and inquiry. Later, when they knew that only a few people were inside the restaurant, they entered with weapons to create terror and took Rs 15,000 to 20,000 forcefully from the counter. The accused have not been identified yet, but soon they will be arrested."