Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Calls Urgent Meeting After Petrol Pumps Threaten 7 PM Shutdown | Sourced

Following the rising attacks on petrol pump operators and staff, the Petrol Dealers Association Pune warned of closing all pumps in the city after 7 pm to protest the increasing assaults on pump operators and staff.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, following up on the matter, urgently called a meeting on Thursday with the Petrol Dealers Association Pune. More than 850 members from various petrol pumps across Pune are expected to attend, said Pune Petrol Dealers Association President Dhruv Ruparel.

According to a statement submitted to the police, several petrol pumps in the city operate round the clock, but in recent days, employees have reportedly been assaulted with koyta and other sharp weapons over disputes such as unpaid dues or delays in service. In some cases, pump operators themselves have been targeted, and complaints have been lodged at multiple police stations. The unions have also raised serious concerns about the safety of women employees working late hours.

The unions have demanded concrete action from the police and urged Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to ensure adequate security at petrol pumps. They have also insisted on a meeting to address these issues immediately, warning that all pumps in Pune would otherwise shut operations after 7 pm as a mark of protest.

In response to this, the Commissioner has called petrol pump owners, distributors, and office-bearers of the unions for a discussion to address the growing concerns.

Dhruv Ruparel, President, Petrol Dealers Association Pune, said, “We would like to clarify that certain rumours and statements recently circulated in the media have not originated from our association. Individuals who are neither members nor authorised representatives have been issuing misleading comments in our name, creating unnecessary confusion among citizens. We urge the public and media houses to rely only on official statements issued by the Petrol Dealers Association Pune, which is the only association in the district representing petrol dealers for 50 years.”

“We remain committed to ensuring uninterrupted service to the public while prioritising the safety of every dealer and employee. Further updates will be shared exclusively through official communication from the association,” added Ruparel.